Where to Watch and Stream The Domestics Free Online
Cast: Kate Bosworth Tyler Hoechlin Sonoya Mizuno Lance Reddick Kaden Washington Lewis. A young husband and wife must fight to return home in a post-apocalyptic mid-western landscape ravaged by gangs. Is The Domestics on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Domestics in its online library at the time of writing....
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunners Were Told by Women That Brutal Birthing Scene ‘Needs to Be More’ Bloody
[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of “House of the Dragon.”] The creators behind “House of the Dragon” already promised the “Game of Thrones” prequel wouldn’t “shy away” from violence inflicted on women. But when it comes to childbirth? It seems the series didn’t even go as far as it could have. Viewers were stunned during the first episode for HBO’s “House of the Dragon” when Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) is brutally cut open to save her unborn son, at the urging of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) who is desperate for a male heir. Aemma dies while begging for...
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
U.K. Broadcasters Back Campaign for Disabled Access Across TV Industry
Leading U.K.-based broadcasters have created the TV Access Project (TAP), a response to pressure group Underlying Health Condition’s (UHC) campaign to address disabled access across the TV industry in the U.K. TAP has been created by the BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ U.K., ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV, with support from industry body Creative Diversity Network and Pact, representing the indie sector. UHC which was set up by disabled creatives Genevieve Barr, Katie Player and Holly Lubran along with screenwriter Jack Thorne, following his coruscating MacTaggart Lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival in 2021. TAP is supported by TripleC DANC...
Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga Creators Discuss International Success & Anime Adaptations in Joint Interview
To hype the upcoming season, Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama recently held a joint interview where they talked about Vinland Saga Season 2. The interview was published on Comic Natalie. There, the two talked about their thoughts on their respective series, though most...
Vinland Saga Manga is Ending Soon, Says Creator Makoto Yukimura
As one of Monthly Afternoon’s longest-running series, Vinland Saga is also among its most popular. Recently though, it was revealed by creator Makoto Yukimura that the Vinland Saga manga is ending soon. Yukimura revealed this information in a recent interview with Comic Natalie. The interview was about the upcoming...
