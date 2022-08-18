ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Mulvane, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race

TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
St. Joseph Post

Governor kicks off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

MANHATTAN — Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “The Kansas Ag industry...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Kansas Senate#Casino Gaming#Kansas Speedway#The Kansas Lottery#Boot Hill Casino Resort#Kansas Star Casino#Hollywood Casino#The State Of Kansas#Kansans
St. Joseph Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
St. Joseph Post

Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition

Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after motorcycle accident

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Ronald J. Hall, 61, Rock Port, was westbound on Route A just east of Route D three quarters of a mile east of Watson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy