Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
One Piece Live-Action’s Sanji Taz Skylar Showcases Kickboxing Skills
As fans wait for the first trailer to release, the show’s cast has been releasing posts to hype up the series. One post is from the One Piece live-action show’s Sanji – Taz Skylar. Recently, a compilation of Skylar practicing kick fighting was shared online by @newworldartur...
epicstream.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series To Hit The Theaters A Night Before Release On Amazon Prime
Calling all those who are excited for the much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, Amazon Studios will be releasing the show in theaters for free in a one-night-only fan screening to happen two days before it comes out on the streaming platform. click to enlarge.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Domestics Free Online
Cast: Kate Bosworth Tyler Hoechlin Sonoya Mizuno Lance Reddick Kaden Washington Lewis. A young husband and wife must fight to return home in a post-apocalyptic mid-western landscape ravaged by gangs. Is The Domestics on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Domestics in its online library at the time of writing....
epicstream.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer
It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
From women’s football to monster slaying: the most exciting video games for autumn 2022
Restore law to Gotham, explore medieval Bavaria or skateboard like a pro… it’s all to play for in these new titles
‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Gets Premiere Date At Paramount+
Paramount+ has set September 16 as the premiere date for the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera, based on AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The season will kick off with the release of the series’ first three episodes, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 7 episodes. The 10-episode season follows the drama-filled lives of three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna – as they prepare to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. The trio will count on help from expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez, a first for the...
epicstream.com
The Flash will Reportedly Feature Cameo from Late Superman Actor Christopher Reeve
It looks like David Zaslav's entry to the DC Extended Universe is already making a huge difference. The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO reportedly wants to restructure the franchise and take it to new heights with a 10-year plan and by the looks of things, his scheme is shaping up quite nicely.
epicstream.com
Marvel Confirms Scrapped Debut of Menacing Villain in Doctor Strange 2
There's no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness solidified Wanda Maximoff as the biggest threat to the multiverse and for most of the film, fans saw exactly just how powerful the Scarlet Witch truly is. Still, there are people who question the decision to turn her into the film's main villain since it undermines Wanda's sacrifice in WandaVision.
This Flight-Simulator Experience in the UK Allows You Carry Out the Mission From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Ready to unleash your inner Maverick? Fighter Jet Simulator can help with that. The UK outfit, which is based at an airfield in Cambridgeshire, has just unveiled a new sim package based on the record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The hands-on experience allows aviation buffs to virtually fly a fighter jet and carry out top-secret missions like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. “Having watched the epic adventures of Maverick and Rooster, we wanted to know how it would feel to actually fly those missions,” Fighter Jet Simulator’s Adam Clements told Robb Report. “So, using our state-of-the-art simulator, we carefully recreated the experiences to be...
Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling Team on Zodiac-themed Hair Clips Collection
Emi Jay is embarking on its latest collaboration. The hair accessories brand is teaming with jewelry label Frasier Sterling on a collaboration of zodiac-themed pieces. The collection infuses both brand’s signature styles, with Emi Jay’s bestselling Big Effing Clips designed with Frasier Sterling’s signature charms. “An Emi...
epicstream.com
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
Comments / 0