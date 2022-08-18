Paramount+ has set September 16 as the premiere date for the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera, based on AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The season will kick off with the release of the series’ first three episodes, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 7 episodes. The 10-episode season follows the drama-filled lives of three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna – as they prepare to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. The trio will count on help from expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez, a first for the...

