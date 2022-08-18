ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

One Piece Live-Action’s Sanji Taz Skylar Showcases Kickboxing Skills

As fans wait for the first trailer to release, the show’s cast has been releasing posts to hype up the series. One post is from the One Piece live-action show’s Sanji – Taz Skylar. Recently, a compilation of Skylar practicing kick fighting was shared online by @newworldartur...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Domestics Free Online

Cast: Kate Bosworth Tyler Hoechlin Sonoya Mizuno Lance Reddick Kaden Washington Lewis. A young husband and wife must fight to return home in a post-apocalyptic mid-western landscape ravaged by gangs. Is The Domestics on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Domestics in its online library at the time of writing....
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Deadline

‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Gets Premiere Date At Paramount+

Paramount+ has set September 16 as the premiere date for the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera, based on AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The season will kick off with the release of the series’ first three episodes, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 7 episodes. The 10-episode season follows the drama-filled lives of three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna – as they prepare to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. The trio will count on help from expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez, a first for the...
epicstream.com

Marvel Confirms Scrapped Debut of Menacing Villain in Doctor Strange 2

There's no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness solidified Wanda Maximoff as the biggest threat to the multiverse and for most of the film, fans saw exactly just how powerful the Scarlet Witch truly is. Still, there are people who question the decision to turn her into the film's main villain since it undermines Wanda's sacrifice in WandaVision.
Robb Report

This Flight-Simulator Experience in the UK Allows You Carry Out the Mission From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Ready to unleash your inner Maverick? Fighter Jet Simulator can help with that. The UK outfit, which is based at an airfield in Cambridgeshire, has just unveiled a new sim package based on the record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The hands-on experience allows aviation buffs to virtually fly a fighter jet and carry out top-secret missions like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. “Having watched the epic adventures of Maverick and Rooster, we wanted to know how it would feel to actually fly those missions,” Fighter Jet Simulator’s Adam Clements told Robb Report. “So, using our state-of-the-art simulator, we carefully recreated the experiences to be...
WWD

Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling Team on Zodiac-themed Hair Clips Collection

Emi Jay is embarking on its latest collaboration. The hair accessories brand is teaming with jewelry label Frasier Sterling on a collaboration of zodiac-themed pieces. The collection infuses both brand’s signature styles, with Emi Jay’s bestselling Big Effing Clips designed with Frasier Sterling’s signature charms. “An Emi...

