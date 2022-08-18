Read full article on original website
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels. In a press release, RIDOH says that officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family
The Newport International Boat Show announced today its schedule of showgoer activities to engage and excite the whole family. This year’s Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. “Every year, the Newport International Boat Show attracts exhibitors offering...
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
nrinow.news
Former Scary Acres organizer brings ‘Haunted Gallows’ to Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The former manager of a haunted hay ride and corn field in Hope, Rhode Island has plans to bring his penchant for inducing scares to Burrillville at a new Halloween attraction on East Ironstone Road set to open in September. Jason Soares and Wendy Timmons appeared before...
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Attleboro (MA)
In the Providence metropolitan area, Attleboro is a growing city, home to 50,000 people on the MA-RI state line. For decades Attleboro was known as the Jewelry Capital of the World, thanks to a metalwork industry led by the L.G. Balfour Company, which was founded here in 1913. Throughout that...
ABC6.com
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
The Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on Sunday, August 28 from Noon-6 PM. The free music festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts in Rhode Island and beyond. This year’s Festival features nationally known artists including Jake...
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Nancy Lawton
Nancy Lawton, age 90, formerly of Freeborn Street, in Portsmouth, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Nancy was born in Newport to James Isaac and Lucinda (Bloomfield) Lawton. She grew up on the Point and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Boston College, and a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Perryville’s roots come from a colorful chapter of history
The sleepy hamlet of Perryville, one of the many villages that make up South Kingstown, is a place that time has seemingly forgotten. That’s a shame really, because the stories of the two most prominent members of the clan for whom this place is named, US Naval heroes, brave explorers, and brothers, Oliver Hazard Perry and Matthew Calbraith Perry, ought to rank in the history books of our nation alongside folks like John Paul Jones, Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere.
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
