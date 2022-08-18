ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

One of the world’s largest moths has been spotted in the US for the first time

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjzHb_0hMQYr0d00

(NEXSTAR) – One of the world’s largest known moths has been reported for the first time in the United States, and experts are now asking residents to report any other sightings of the insect.

Entomologists in Washington state confirmed the discovery of an atlas moth in Bellevue, located west of Seattle, earlier this month. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the moth, found on the side of a garage, was reported by a University of Washington professor in early July.

After confirming the species with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, experts now believe this is the first time the moth has been detected in the U.S.

The atlas moth is a native of Asia, primarily from India to the Philippines and south to Indonesia, according to the California Academy of Sciences . Its wingspan of 10 inches is second only to the white witch moth of Central and South America, which has a wingspan of 14 inches.

Its wings are also mesmerizing to some and serve as protection from birds looking for a snack. When open, the atlas moth’s wings may appear to instead be two cobra heads, deterring predators.

Scientists unveil method to destroy certain ‘forever chemicals’

Despite its size, the atlas moth doesn’t live long. As London’s Natural History Museum explains , the moth’s proboscis – what butterflies and moths use to drink nectar – is very small and unusable. Because it has no way to eat, the moth typically lives only one to two weeks.

The moth gains much of its sustenance as a caterpillar. During this phase, they will eat leaves of cinnamon, citrus fruit, guava, and Jamaican cherry trees. Moth caterpillars produce silk, and the cocoons they leave behind are sometimes used as purses, according to the Museum .

The atlas moth is a federally quarantined pest in the U.S., according to Washington State officials. This means it is illegal to have or sell live atlas moths, regardless of their stage in life, without a permit from the USDA.

This is the only atlas moth reported in Washington so far, meaning there is no evidence a population has been established in the state. Without a known way to trap the moth, officials are now relying on reports from the public to determine if there are more in the state.

Officials haven’t explained how the moth may have found its way to the U.S.

Because it is a tropical species, Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the state’s Department of Agriculture, says its unclear whether the atlas moth could even survive the conditions of the Pacific Northwest.

“USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will provide response recommendations, but in the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area,” Spichiger said in a statement.

If you spot this mesmerizing moth, you are encouraged to take a photo of it, note where you spotted it, and notify your state or local agriculture department.

It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it

This rare sighting comes as officials on the other side of the country are warning residents to kill a stunning but invasive bug that could drastically impact certain trees and even grape and wine industries.

Measuring about one inch in size, the spotted lanternfly, with its spots and pair of bright red wings, was first detected in the U.S. in 2014. It has since spread to 11 states , primarily across the Northeast. The spotted lanternfly is a native of China and feasts off of fruit, ornamental, and woody trees, especially the tree of heaven, a fellow invasive species native to China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

If allowed to spread, experts say the spotted lanternfly “could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.”

The Department of Agriculture considers most states at risk of being impacted by the spotted lanternfly. Using the department’s Pest Tracker , you can determine if your state could be a suitable home for the invasive bug, as well as 20 other “targeted Hungry Pests.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

If your password is in this list, you’re an easy hacking target

Have you ever used “123456” as a password for one of your online accounts? You might as well not have any password at all. Today, cybercriminals are obtaining more stolen usernames and passwords than ever before. In fact, 2021 was a record year for data breaches. Almost 190 million people were victims in roughly 1,800 […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Driver dies after vehicle goes into Pearl River

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m. After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ASTRONOMY
WJTV 12

Regions Bank warns customers of potential scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Regions Bank warned customers about a potential scam using SMS text links and phone calls. According to a email sent out from Regions bank to its customers, the scammers pose as Regions bankers, persuade customers to give out personal information and attempt to gain access to accounts. Telltale signs […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Citrus Fruit#Invasive Species#Central And South America#Natural History Museum
WJTV 12

Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
Country
China
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy