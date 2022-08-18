Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
dotesports.com
All of the changes to Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone season 5
Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone, Last Stand, is coming with a slew of changes to battle royale. Last Stand flips the Warzone timeline on its head by bringing multiple villains from past CoD games into the field as new operators, hell-bent on seeking revenge via Caldera’s volcano.
dotesports.com
Siege introduces new Impact EMP Grenade in Operation Brutal Swarm
Rainbow Six Siege is getting a slew of major changes when Operation Brutal Swarm is released. In addition to a series of far-reaching balancing adjustments and the new operator Grim, Ubisoft will introduce the new Impact EMP Grenade, a type of ordnance that certain attackers can bring to a match.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Campaign Gameplay Footage
Some brief new gameplay from the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been revealed. Since first announcing the latest Call of Duty game a couple of months back, footage from the game's campaign is all that Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted to show off. Now, that trend has continued once again prior to the unveiling of the game's multiplayer mode in the coming month.
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers
Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
dotesports.com
Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
dotesports.com
Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
dotesports.com
Going back to go forward: Battlefield 2042 bringing back class system in future season
Despite being set in the future, Battlefield 2042 is taking lessons from the past: DICE have confirmed the 2022 title will be adding a franchise classic in class systems when the Season 3 update arrives. 2042 is prepping their troops to launch Season Two, but DICE’s Battlefield team is already...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com
MTG Commander gains land that supports legendaries in Dominaria United
Wizards of the Coast continues to support the Magic: The Gathering Commander format through Standard-legal sets with the Dominara United spoiler Plaza of Heroes. The Commander format in MTG will get plenty of support through Dominaria United (DMU) release on Sept. 9. A cycle within the Standard-legal set will showcase 10 Rare dual-colored legendaries that support Draft archetypes, along with a cycle of 10 Mythic Rare tricolor legendary creatures. Today’s DMU spoilers introduced Plaza of Heroes, revealed by Corey Baumeister, a module land that supports and protects legendary creatures.
dotesports.com
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
dotesports.com
The best Sombra skins in Overwatch
Sombra is Overwatch’s resident hacker and escape artist. Able to hack anything (and anyone) and turn herself invisible in the pursuit of enemies, she’s a damage character who’s always had a fearsome reputation. She was released after a web-based alternate reality game sent fans on a chase for weeks in an attempt to figure out who she was and what she could do.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
dotesports.com
How to Fix Warzone Battle.net Error Code: BLZBNTAGT00000960
Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games, featuring classic FPS gameplay with incredible movement mechanics. While teaming up with friends to dominate lobbies is the best experience, you will often be hindered by glitches, bugs, and error codes in Warzone. Players are currently facing an issue while loading up the game on the Battle.net Launcher. A pop-up display follows with Battle.net Error Code: BLZBNTAGT00000960, stopping players from entering the game.
dotesports.com
Disgaea 7 slated for Japanese release early next year
Developer Nippon Ichi Software has unveiled that the newest entry to the Disgaea series of games, Disgaea 7, will be released in Japan early next year. The game’s official website (as translated by Gematsu) revealed the game will be launched in Japan on Jan. 26, 2023. Disgaea 7 will be set in the Japanese culture-inspired Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, where players get to use characters such as Fuji, Piririka, Ao, Wey-yasu, and more.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
