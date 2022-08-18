Read full article on original website
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
Karn, Living Legacy offers Artifact value in MTG Dominaria United
Dominaria United is the start of a multiset conflict with the Phyrexians, and Karn returns as a key protagonist in the narrative. One of the remaining ties from the modern age to Urza, Karn is an Artifact Planeswalker with a history of strong, value-based cards. Karn typically won’t overwhelm the opponent with Creatures but instead drowns them in card advantage. This is why past Karn cards are typically found in control builds.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
New Apex Legends bug gives players rare Vantage animation on any character
Most bugs in Apex Legends are unwelcome and actively make the game worse. Whether it’s big issues that prevent players from playing the game as it was intended, like hit registration problems, or small visual glitches that ruin immersion, bugs are an unfortunate but semi-frequent reality of playing Apex.
TFT Set 7.5 shakes up Draconic Augments, adds new fun features
Teamfight Tactics mid set, 7.5, brings new Draconic Augments to the board, including some exciting changes to the Thief’s Gloves. Some new augments will center around the latest traits added while others will evolve around general statistics. But, only a handful particularly stand out. Lucky gloves. The favored sibling...
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend
Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Is Cyclizar related to Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look like another attempt from Game Freak to shake up a traditional formula held by the franchise, with the main Legendary Pokémon featured on the game’s box art being heavily featured in the gameplay from very early on. And, with such importance placed...
MTG Commander gains land that supports legendaries in Dominaria United
Wizards of the Coast continues to support the Magic: The Gathering Commander format through Standard-legal sets with the Dominara United spoiler Plaza of Heroes. The Commander format in MTG will get plenty of support through Dominaria United (DMU) release on Sept. 9. A cycle within the Standard-legal set will showcase 10 Rare dual-colored legendaries that support Draft archetypes, along with a cycle of 10 Mythic Rare tricolor legendary creatures. Today’s DMU spoilers introduced Plaza of Heroes, revealed by Corey Baumeister, a module land that supports and protects legendary creatures.
TFT Set 7.5 cheat sheet: All traits, stats, and synergies
Significant changes applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 have reshaped gameplay for the second half of Dragonlands as players enter the Uncharted Realms. A majority of traits from Set Seven carried over into TFT Set 7.5, with most of them having new breakpoints and stats applied to bonus effects. Traits that didn’t make the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms cut were Legend, Revel, and Trainer. The new traits featured in Set 7.5 were Lagoon, Darkflight, Monolith, and Prodigy. Traits that received major reworks were Dragon and Astral.
Stadium 2021 returns to Siege map pool as Stadium Bravo in Operation Brutal Swarm
One of Rainbow Six Siege’s most special maps is making a return to the map pool, and this time, for good. Stadium will enter the game’s map rotation permanently during Year Seven, season three, Brutal Swarm. The 2021 version of Stadium will join the map pool as Stadium...
Respawn appears to accidentally buff ‘heal dash’ Vantage bug in Apex Legends
A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.
Nomsy and Swain upgrade to dragons in TFT Set 7.5
Riot Games has increased the number of dragons in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, upgrading Nomsy and Swain to Dragon trait status. Scheduled to hit live servers on Sept. 8, the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms will increase the number of dragons from seven to 12. Big changes are taking place in Set 7.5, from a Dragon trait rework to upgraded Treasure Dragon Armories. But the most significant change is possibly the upgrade of Nomsy and Swain to Dragon status.
Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time
Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.
TFT Set 7.5 reworks Dragon trait, adjusts costs
Riot Games has reworked the Set 7.5 Dragon trait, providing flexibility and value to late-game Teamfight Tactics comps running dragons. Of all the changes in TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, the rework to the Dragon trait is the largest. Building upon the foundation established during Set Seven, players can now have up to five dragons on the battlefield whenever they want. A total of 12 dragons are in TFT Set 7.5, up from seven, and all costs for dragons have been reduced to either six, seven, or eight gold.
Classic 2D One Piece fighting game mockup has fans hoping for more
It has always been somewhat of a trend to create wishlists for characters and features one wants to see in fighting games, but some fans just bypass that entirely and jump right to ideas revolving around entirely new games. This sometimes leads to artists creating mockups for nonexistent titles, like how 50shadesofHelio designed a classic 2D fighting game for One Piece.
Amde earns first direct invite to TFT Worlds with NA Mid-Set Finale victory
The final eight North American players at the Dragonlands Set Seven Mid-Set Finale battled for slots at Regionals and Worlds, with Amde earning the first direct invite to the Teamfight Tactics World Championship. Taking place over the course of three days, 32 North American players competed at the final Set...
TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon evolves, providing more options
Two new types of Treasure Dragon Armories have been added to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, showcasing Chaos and Order. Set Seven reintroduced the Armory mechanic into TFT with the Treasure Dragon, showing up at Stage 4-7 in every game. The original Treasure Dragon is sticking around in Set 7.5 but has a couple of upgrades intended to provide various options for players heading into the late-game stages. With the release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8, players will encounter one of three possible Treasure Dragon Armories: The original Treasure Dragon, Chaos Treasure Dragon, and Order Treasure Dragon.
