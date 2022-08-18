The Ford Motor Co has vowed to appeal a landmark Atlanta court verdict imposing a $1.7bn fine on the automaker for a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple in 2014.“While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.In April 2014, Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in a car crash in their 2002 Ford F-250.The couple’s children Kim and Adam Hill had filed a case of wrongful death against the...

