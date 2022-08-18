ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
State
Illinois State
Bartonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bartonville, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
1470 WMBD

COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy