Oxford Eagle
No. 18 Ole Miss soccer tops No. 22 Memphis behind three-goal second half
No. 18 Ole Miss (2-0-0) used a three-goal second half to pick up a massive non-conference win Sunday night, defeating No. 22 Memphis (1-1-0) in a top-25 edition of the annual Derby between the two sides. Playing in just her second match in a Rebel kit, it was LSU transfer...
Sardis man arrested in Oxford for firearm possession
At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside. Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Oxford man charged with five counts of credit card fraud
On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
County approves conditional use permit for Tiny House Rentals
The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow JHM-Tiny House Rentals LLC to construct a modular home off of county road 217. The permit was required because the property is in an R-2 residential district, which is zoned for single-family residential...
