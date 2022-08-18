In what sounds like a reality TV version “Cobra Kai,” TelevisaUnivision is set to release a mixed martial arts competition series — with a $50,000 prize for the winning squad of fighters — on its ViX+ Spanish-language subscription streaming service. The series comes from Combate Global, the Hispanic MMA sports franchise, and will be available on ViX+ (regularly $6.99/month in the U.S.), which TelevisaUnivision launched last month in the U.S., Mexico and across Latin America. The first six episodes of “Combate Global Exclusivo ViX+” drop Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show pits members of four MMA training gyms from Mexico, the U.S. and...

