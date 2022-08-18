Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Let Yourself Go Free Online
Cast: Toni Servillo Verónica Echegui Carla Signoris Luca Marinelli Pietro Sermonti. Depressed Jewish shrink Elia one day meets Claudia, a young and eccentric personal trainer. Is Let Yourself Go on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Let Yourself Go is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Wonderland Free Online
Cast: Emily Osment Ryan Rottman Kelly Hu Scott Christopher Jacob Buster. Heidi, who initially left her small town of Pleasant Valley with the dream of one day becoming a successful painter, has put her own art on hold to excel as an art gallery curator. Now, a week before the gallery’s big Christmas party, she must return home to watch her niece and nephew. She comes face to face with her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, and offers to help him find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunners Were Told by Women That Brutal Birthing Scene ‘Needs to Be More’ Bloody
[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of “House of the Dragon.”] The creators behind “House of the Dragon” already promised the “Game of Thrones” prequel wouldn’t “shy away” from violence inflicted on women. But when it comes to childbirth? It seems the series didn’t even go as far as it could have. Viewers were stunned during the first episode for HBO’s “House of the Dragon” when Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) is brutally cut open to save her unborn son, at the urging of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) who is desperate for a male heir. Aemma dies while begging for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.K. Broadcasters Back Campaign for Disabled Access Across TV Industry
Leading U.K.-based broadcasters have created the TV Access Project (TAP), a response to pressure group Underlying Health Condition’s (UHC) campaign to address disabled access across the TV industry in the U.K. TAP has been created by the BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ U.K., ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV, with support from industry body Creative Diversity Network and Pact, representing the indie sector. UHC which was set up by disabled creatives Genevieve Barr, Katie Player and Holly Lubran along with screenwriter Jack Thorne, following his coruscating MacTaggart Lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival in 2021. TAP is supported by TripleC DANC...
epicstream.com
Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga Creators Discuss International Success & Anime Adaptations in Joint Interview
To hype the upcoming season, Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama recently held a joint interview where they talked about Vinland Saga Season 2. The interview was published on Comic Natalie. There, the two talked about their thoughts on their respective series, though most...
epicstream.com
Vinland Saga Manga is Ending Soon, Says Creator Makoto Yukimura
As one of Monthly Afternoon’s longest-running series, Vinland Saga is also among its most popular. Recently though, it was revealed by creator Makoto Yukimura that the Vinland Saga manga is ending soon. Yukimura revealed this information in a recent interview with Comic Natalie. The interview was about the upcoming...
Comments / 0