NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
NHL
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kaprizov ranks No. 2 among left wings; Fleury top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Minnesota Wild. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
LI Warriors Host Summer Shootout
The LI Warriors hosted a hockey tournament for veteran, police and firefighter teams at Northwell Health Ice Center. As a US Navy veteran, Jeremy Feldman has seen firsthand how impactful the Long Island Warriors hockey team could be in the lives of disabled veterans. Feldman felt disconnected after returning to...
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
NHL
Patience and Progression Pay Off in Noah Dobson's New Deal
Noah Dobson is looking to build off breakout year after signing a three-year contract. Patience has long been part of Noah Dobson's personality. It served him when he was breaking into the league as a 19-year-old and seemingly again, as news of his newly minted three-year contract broke in late August. Yes, it was always a matter of when and not if for the restricted free agent, but now that it's done, Dobson can put all of his focus into building off his breakout campaign.
NHL
Islanders Sign Bellows
The New York Islanders announced today that forward Kieffer Bellows has signed a one-year contract. Bellows has played in 67 games for the Islanders over the course of three seasons, scoring 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. The Edina, Minnesota native has also played in 125 career American Hockey League games, scoring 50 points (34 goals and 16 assists) with the Islanders affiliate in Bridgeport.
NHL
Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders
Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Inside look at Montreal Canadiens
Acquire key pieces through draft, trades to continue rebuild. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Montreal Canadiens. The Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding with new blood throughout the organization, including Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick...
NHL
McTavish among breakout players at World Junior Championship
Ducks prospect was tournament MVP for Canada; Islanders draft pick Raty stepped up for Finland. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship featured several players stepping up and having strong efforts to lead their team. Some of the players who excelled were expected to do so; then there were others who...
NHL
Johnson's golden goal pushes Canada to World Juniors victory
Blue Jackets forward makes a memory to last a lifetime to cap an impressive showing at the tournament. Once the World Juniors gold medal game went to overtime Saturday night, one skater of the 40 dressed for the game was going to be the hero. And in the end, there's...
NHL
A New Face in Smashville
Introducing Emma Lingan, Team Reporter for the Nashville Predators. My name is Emma Lingan, and I am thrilled to be the new Senior Content Manager and Beat Reporter for your Nashville Predators. First things first - it is truly an honor to hold this position. My job is to be...
NHL
Pyyhtia's incredible finish to season has Blue Jackets excited
Mikael Pyyhtia had six goals in the first five months of the season a year ago with TPS in Finland. He then had 15 goals over 20 games in the last two months, then eight goals and 13 points in 18 playoff games as he helped the squad get all the way to the Liiga final.
NHL
Islanders Sign Dobson
The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Noah Dobson has signed a three-year contract. Dobson, 22, led all Islanders defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. He led all Islanders in power-play points (22), ranked second overall in assists and third in points. Dobson led all Islanders skaters in both total ice time (1716:52) and time on ice per game (21:28).
NHL
Golden Knights prospect Korczak making steady progress
LAS VEGAS -- Kaedan Korczak said he doesn't listen to the rumblings of potentially making the Vegas Golden Knights roster out of training camp this season. The defenseman prospect prefers to keep his head down and focus on improving every day. "I just try to drown [the NHL roster talk]...
NHL
Inside look at Los Angeles Kings
Add Fiala to bolster offense, build on Stanley Cup Playoff berth. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2022-23 season intent to evolve from unexpected Stanley Cup...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Wings
The ability to score thrilling goals, make eye-popping passes, and go to the net with superb skating are the hallmarks of an elite wing. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 wings in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the second of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
