ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Hamilton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Karaoke#Goodwill#Senior Citizen#Wlwt Cincinnati
dayton247now.com

Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Fox 19

17-year-old shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund

A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

1184 Lincoln Avenue,

1184 Lincoln Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Glendale) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is ready for your move in! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
GLENDALE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy