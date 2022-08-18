Read full article on original website
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Police: Nurse's aide accused of stealing retirement home resident's credit cards
CINCINNATI — A nurse's aide has been arrested after police said she stole a retirement home resident's credit cards and made several transactions. Delhi police said the family of an elderly woman called them Monday about the potential theft of a credit card. Police said the family of an...
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
1184 Lincoln Avenue,
1184 Lincoln Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Glendale) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is ready for your move in! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
93-year-old woman moves out of Newport apartment complex after receiving vacate notice
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
