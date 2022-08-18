ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Announces Decision of Deshaun Watson Appeal

By Matty Willz
 5 days ago

The appeal process initiated by the NFL over the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has wrapped, and Watson will be suspended 11 games for the upcoming NFL season. He’ll also pay a $5 million fine.

Watson was originally suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Less than three days later, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed that decision.

The original ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson , who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

We’ll have more on this story as details emerge.

