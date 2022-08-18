The Oregon Ducks battled to a 1-1 tie today against the University of San Francisco Dons. After a couple of minutes into the game, it was apparent something wasn’t firing quite right for the Ducks offensively. Also, SF is a better team than New Mexico State, and was regularly penetrating into the box and taking shots. After 30 minutes of play. the Dons had 11 shots on goal. Oregon? Two. Said coach Abel, after the game, “It’s not good enough from our part. We had a game plan and we didn’t execute on the game plan. The first half? That’s not an Oregon team right there.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO