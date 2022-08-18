Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Duke Hires Bucknell’s Ethan Cooke as Assistant Swim Coach
Cooke comes to Duke from Bucknell, where he served as the social media coordinator as well as the women's recruiting coordinator. Current photo via Duke Athletics. As the 2022-23 NCAA season quickly approaches, programs are filling out their remaining positions on staff. Duke swimming & diving has announced the hiring of Ethan Cooke to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Head coach Dan Colella has named Cooke as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman
Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women's 4x100 free relay and the women's 50 free. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s...
swimswam.com
Olympic Swimming Medalist Kieran Smith Explains Why He Turned Pro
In this podcast Kieran also shares he's eyeing another U.S. relay. By June 2024, he'd like to drop a top-4 U.S. 100m free time to make the 4x100. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Luke Hobson Goes A Massive (Unofficial) Best Time Of 1:45.59 In The 200 Free
Although Duel In the Pool times are not official, Hobson's 200 free swim was 0.55 seconds faster than his official best time of 1:46.14. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Punches 4:08 400 Free National Record In Comeback Meet
LCM (50m) Multi-Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong competed at her nation’s Open Swimming Championships over the weekend. We reported how the former University of Michigan Wolverine already put up a super solid time 1:56.47 in the 200m freestyle, indicating that she has come back to form since incurring an ankle injury this past May.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Shaine Casas Rip 50.86 100 FL & All the Races from Duel in the Pool Day 2
Watch all the action from Day 2 of Duel in the Pool, where Shaine Casas (pictured) took on a tough schedule, highlighted by his 50.86 in the 100 fly. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
Cal Swimmers Frustrated with McKeever Investigation; Durden to Coach Both Programs
With Teri McKeever still on leave since May, the Cal women’s team will reportedly be coached by men’s head coach Dave Durden, merging the programs for now. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Current and former members of the Cal women’s swim team say they’re concerned about the...
swimswam.com
Navy Receives Verbal From Speedo Juniors Finalist Matt Beehler
Matt Beehler, a freestyle and backstroke specialist from New York, has announced his commitment to the Navy for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach of OSU Artistic Swimming Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team welcomes back three-time national champion Monica Velazquez-Stiak as an assistant coach, Holly Vargo Brown announced Thursday. “I am very excited to welcome Monica back into the Buckeye family,” Vargo Brown said. “She possesses a wealth of elite-athlete experience and...
swimswam.com
NISCA Releases 2021-2022 National Dual Meet Team Rankings
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association has released its annual National Dual Meet Rankings for the 2021-2022 high school season Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) has released its annual National Dual Meet Rankings for the 2021-2022 season. The rankings are determined by...
swimswam.com
Watch: Regan Smith and Bowe Becker Featured in Film About Olympics in a Pandemic
Regan Smith & Bowe Becker are featured among other Olympic and Paralympic athletes to discuss their experiences at the Tokyo Games in the midst of a pandemic Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fischr Media, a Minneapolis based YouTube channel, has released a video that features the personal experiences of...
swimswam.com
Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool
Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,859 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: #11 Virginia Tech Men Flying into 2022-2023 Season
Rising junior Youssef Ramadan won ACC Championships Most Valuable Swimmer in 2022 and went under the 44 second mark in the 100 fly at NCAAs. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and...
swimswam.com
College Previews: #12 Louisville Men Retooling in Quest to Return to Top 10
The Cardinals had their lowest NCAA finish since 2015 and lose some big names, but a new core could coalesce this year and return Louisville to the top ten. Current photo via Jaylynn Nash, the ACC. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12...
swimswam.com
25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships
After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
swimswam.com
Swimming’s Duel in the Pool Is More All-Star Weekend than Euro-Cup Final, and I Loved It
The rules changed on the fly, the rosters changed without warning, and we're not really sure what the score is, but day two of Duel in the Pool was a hoot-and-a-half. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022...
swimswam.com
Saiz Named Associate Head Coach of Swimming & Diving Programs at Boston University
BOSTON – Hannah Saiz, who served as the head coach at St. Norbert College, has been named the associate head coach for the Boston University men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs, as announced by head coach Bill Smyth. Saiz was a 2013 Division III national champion...
swimswam.com
Texas State Finalist Ryan Mills (2023) Commits to the Air Force
Texas High School State finalist, Ryan Mills, has announced her verbal commitment to the U.S. Air Force Academy beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: #12 Kentucky Women Strong in the Stroke 200s + 400 IM
The team's highest scorer at NCAAs Lauren Poole returns for her senior season and have a class of incoming freshmen coming in to fill gaps. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and...
