ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Duke Hires Bucknell’s Ethan Cooke as Assistant Swim Coach

Cooke comes to Duke from Bucknell, where he served as the social media coordinator as well as the women's recruiting coordinator. Current photo via Duke Athletics. As the 2022-23 NCAA season quickly approaches, programs are filling out their remaining positions on staff. Duke swimming & diving has announced the hiring of Ethan Cooke to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Head coach Dan Colella has named Cooke as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman

Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women's 4x100 free relay and the women's 50 free. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Olympic Swimming Medalist Kieran Smith Explains Why He Turned Pro

In this podcast Kieran also shares he's eyeing another U.S. relay. By June 2024, he'd like to drop a top-4 U.S. 100m free time to make the 4x100. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
swimswam.com

Siobhan Haughey Punches 4:08 400 Free National Record In Comeback Meet

LCM (50m) Multi-Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong competed at her nation’s Open Swimming Championships over the weekend. We reported how the former University of Michigan Wolverine already put up a super solid time 1:56.47 in the 200m freestyle, indicating that she has come back to form since incurring an ankle injury this past May.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Navy Receives Verbal From Speedo Juniors Finalist Matt Beehler

Matt Beehler, a freestyle and backstroke specialist from New York, has announced his commitment to the Navy for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caeleb Dressel
swimswam.com

Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach of OSU Artistic Swimming Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team welcomes back three-time national champion Monica Velazquez-Stiak as an assistant coach, Holly Vargo Brown announced Thursday. “I am very excited to welcome Monica back into the Buckeye family,” Vargo Brown said. “She possesses a wealth of elite-athlete experience and...
COLUMBUS, OH
swimswam.com

NISCA Releases 2021-2022 National Dual Meet Team Rankings

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association has released its annual National Dual Meet Rankings for the 2021-2022 high school season Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) has released its annual National Dual Meet Rankings for the 2021-2022 season. The rankings are determined by...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool

Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Olympian#The University Of Florida#Gators
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,859 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs.
TENNIS
swimswam.com

25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships

After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Texas State Finalist Ryan Mills (2023) Commits to the Air Force

Texas High School State finalist, Ryan Mills, has announced her verbal commitment to the U.S. Air Force Academy beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy