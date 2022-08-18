ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA resumes E Line trolley service

The T announced today it's started running trains again between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after work to replace tracks and to add equipment that, when turned on, should help keep trolleys from crashing into each other. On Monday, the T will shut the Green Line north of Haymarket, partly...
Man sought as South Station upskirter

Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
