Gramma D.
4d ago
I wish the hate and devision between people would stop.Inside we are all alike,we all bleed red blood.As long as a person is a good Human being,that should be all that matters.
Justimagine
4d ago
Honestly, I hope for his sake he changes his beliefs because they do not fair well in prison. Especially when it is predominantly people of various ethnicity. He’ll def be the minority.
Mr Sparky
4d ago
I think it's sad. Who teaches these people to hate so much. Skin is not a level of judgment no matter What tone it is. Your character is what you should be judged on. The media pushes this agenda.
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
hourdetroit.com
Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
WNEM
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
FBI ‘concocted’ Whitmer kidnapping plot, acquitted man says
A group of gun enthusiasts was overblown by federal authorities into an illicit plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, one of two men already acquitted in the case said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MetroTimes
Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died
Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the company announced Monday. The Detroit Rep has been a staple in the city’s theatre community since Busby and a small group of radical artists started it in 1957. Busby remained dedicated to the theatre for 64 years until 2021, when she retired at 88 years old.
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married
Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet Michigan’s 8 invasive insects: What they are, the damage they cause and what to do about them
Michigan has eight insects on its invasive species list. If you see these insects, you should report them to the state and capture and kill them. Many of these insects threaten trees and plants across the state, some can have devastating effects if left unchecked. If you believe you have...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
