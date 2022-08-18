ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gramma D.
4d ago

I wish the hate and devision between people would stop.Inside we are all alike,we all bleed red blood.As long as a person is a good Human being,that should be all that matters.

Justimagine
4d ago

Honestly, I hope for his sake he changes his beliefs because they do not fair well in prison. Especially when it is predominantly people of various ethnicity. He’ll def be the minority.

Mr Sparky
4d ago

I think it's sad. Who teaches these people to hate so much. Skin is not a level of judgment no matter What tone it is. Your character is what you should be judged on. The media pushes this agenda.

hourdetroit.com

Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
FLINT, MI
WDTN

Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MetroTimes

Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby has died

Detroit Repertory Theatre co-founder Barbara Busby died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the company announced Monday. The Detroit Rep has been a staple in the city’s theatre community since Busby and a small group of radical artists started it in 1957. Busby remained dedicated to the theatre for 64 years until 2021, when she retired at 88 years old.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
Author Ed Anderson

After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married

Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

