ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local skyscraper sold to New York City buyer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of downtown Cincinnati's iconic buildings has a new owner. The Business Courier reports the Carew Tower has been sold. Property records say it went for $18 million dollars. The new owner is listed as a firm with an address in New York City. The former owners...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bootsy Collins
Fox 19

TikTok video inspires NKY teen to launch her own business

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Hebron teenager is using TikTok to help her business. Aubrie Sink was scrolling TikTok one day when she saw someone making freeze-dried candy. She saw how much they were charging and that’s when she had the idea to do this herself. “A lot of...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
INDIAN HILL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dental Care#Wkrc#Toothache#Charity#Bootsy Patti Collins
Cincinnati CityBeat

After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary

After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Schools mourn the loss of former Lakota East student

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Grief is thick in the air at Indiana State University after three students were killed in a crash Sunday morning. One of them, Caleb VanHooser, a graduate of Lakota East High School. On the field, number two was fast. For Lakota East, he played both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
10TV

Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
BLUE ASH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy