WKRC
Local non-profit fulfills school supply lists for more than 100 students in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is fulfilling school supply lists for more than 100 students in Cincinnati classrooms. Mike Leonard founded Cincy MENtors in 2019. He grew up in a single-parent household and wanted to find a way to make a difference in the community for kids that grew up in similar situations.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
WKRC
Community rallies around family of mother, singer, coffee shop worker hit while bicycling
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a beloved mother, singer, and barista. Gloria San Miguel, 32, made a mark on those around her. "Outside of the fact she was one of the most amazing singers who had an incredible voice coming...
WLWT 5
The final day of the Black Family Reunion began with a celebration of faith
CINCINNATI — The rain could not dampen the spirits of the Black family reunion as the final day began with a celebration of faith. “It is always an amazing weekend, and Sunday culminates it. And in the Black community, Sunday is church," said one man. A message of praise...
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Emmet and Maggie would love a home together, and Summer wants to come too!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emmet and Maggie want to stay together when they find their forever home, and Summer would be a great addition, too!. They are both very sweet eight-year-old Beagles that grew up together, but are not from the same litter. The two dogs still love each other very...
WKRC
Local skyscraper sold to New York City buyer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of downtown Cincinnati's iconic buildings has a new owner. The Business Courier reports the Carew Tower has been sold. Property records say it went for $18 million dollars. The new owner is listed as a firm with an address in New York City. The former owners...
Fox 19
TikTok video inspires NKY teen to launch her own business
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Hebron teenager is using TikTok to help her business. Aubrie Sink was scrolling TikTok one day when she saw someone making freeze-dried candy. She saw how much they were charging and that’s when she had the idea to do this herself. “A lot of...
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
WKRC
Award-winning Westwood winery closes its doors for good after 26 years
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local, award-winning winery closes for the last time after more than 25 years. Henke Winery in Westwood has been on Harrison Avenue for more than 20 years. In that time, Joe Henke has made a lot of friends and brought a sense of community to the corner where his winery is.
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
WKRC
Schools mourn the loss of former Lakota East student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Grief is thick in the air at Indiana State University after three students were killed in a crash Sunday morning. One of them, Caleb VanHooser, a graduate of Lakota East High School. On the field, number two was fast. For Lakota East, he played both...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
WKRC
Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Comments / 4