Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Cult of Mac
Apple starts offering parts and tools needed to repair your own MacBook
Apple’s Self Service Repair program is about to expand to recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. This will give those who want to fix their macOS notebook access to repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools. The program began offering the info, parts and tools needed to...
Cult of Mac
Want to support national parks? Use Apple Pay this week.
Apple pledged Monday to donate $10 to the National Park Foundation (NPF) for many Apple Pay purchases. If you buy via Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app or at a U.S. Apple Store through August 28, you’re helping national parks. Cupertino said it’s a way to...
Cult of Mac
What to expect from HomePod 2
A replacement for the original, full-size HomePod is reportedly in development. The smart speaker is expected to provide better audio performance than the current HomePod mini. And it might debut as early as fall 2022. Bring on the HomePod 2. The first-generation HomePod debuted in 2018, and received equal parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
An awesome app to simplify your day or secure your data
There really are apps for everything at this point. Whether you’re a coffee snob, looking to simplify you brewing experience, or simply looking for a tool to ease the frustration of your digital life, there is an app here for you. If you have other awesome apps to suggest for future installments, email your suggestion or tweet them over!
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall
Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
Cult of Mac
Apple Maps could start showing ads in 2023
Apple will reportedly start showing ads inside Apple Maps on iPhone starting next year. The company is looking to generate more revenue from its ad business in the coming years. Apple currently displays ads inside the App Store and certain apps like Apple News and Stocks. Get ready to see...
Cult of Mac
Why the Apple M2 Pro processor will be even better than expected
Multiple sources say the Apple’s upcoming M2 Pro chip will be made with an enhanced manufacturing process that wasn’t yet available for the recently released M2. That will make Apple’s next processor more efficient than the one in the new MacBook Air. Even better, the M2 Pro...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s speedy new M2 MacBook Air gets a sweet $100 discount
Apple’s sleek-yet-powerful new M2 MacBook Air is down by $100 on Amazon. The discount brings its price down to $1,099 from $1,199. This is the lowest price the M2 MacBook Air has dropped to since its launch in July. 2022 MacBook Air is slim and powerful. Apple unveiled the...
Cult of Mac
What to expect from Apple’s September event [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Looks like we have a date for the next big Apple event: Mark your calendars for September 7! We’re expecting iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 — which both sound awfully familiar — and hoping for something surprising.
Cult of Mac
Charge up your iPhone quickly with a Speedy Mag wireless battery pack
Apple fans are no stranger to the company’s high prices. For example, if you’re looking for a portable power bank to charge your iPhone while on the go, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack will set you back $99. On the other hand, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger helps keep your iPhone up and running for the low sale price of just $48.99.
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
Comments / 0