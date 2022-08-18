ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Golden State Warriors#Nba#Basketball#Sports#The Dallas Mavericks#Bleacher Report#Taylorrooks#Klay Lsb Thompson#Draymond Lsb Green#Celtics
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block

It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players. The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that...
NBC Sports

Lance vows to learn from 'dumb' rookie mistakes in 2022

The expectations for the 49ers’ first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance are sky high. Analysts, teammates, and fans alike are hoping for a breakout campaign from the 22-year-old, while others simply hope to see growth from Lance as he takes over the San Francisco offense. The young signal-caller himself knows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy