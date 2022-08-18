Read full article on original website
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat
LeBron James’ wife sounded off on Cavaliers fans who strongly reacted when he left Cleveland.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Draymond Green Turns Up With DaBaby, Roddy Ricch At Wedding Ceremony
Draymond Green's wedding celebration turned into a rap concert this weekend ... 'cause after the Golden State Warriors star tied the knot with his fiancée, Hazel Renee, he took the stage with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch!!. Green and Hazel -- who got engaged back in 2019 -- jumped the...
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Cavaliers reportedly talked Sexton sign-and-trade with Mavericks, Jazz, but there was no deal
More and more, it looks like Collin Sexton may bet on himself, play this season for the $7.2 million qualifying offer in Cleveland, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Sexton and the Cavaliers remain nowhere close to getting a deal done, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com dropped on the...
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade
Los Angeles' most recent move could lead to re-ignited Lakers-Nets trade talks.
LeBron James reportedly felt he was underpaid while he was on the Heat
LeBron James took slightly less than the max to join the Heat, and it cemented his desire to sign max contracts from then on.
Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Favorite Part of Draymond Green's Wedding
Matt Barnes had a very exclusive perspective of Draymond Green's wedding.
Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James expanded on his Steph Curry comments
Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block
It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players. The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that...
Nets double-down on Kyrie Irving amid Lakers trade rumors
While the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets organization and Kyrie Irving has had a rocky journey, it seems that both parties have done a full 180 and now are fully invested in each other. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets are standing firm in keeping...
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players
This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins Wants to be an All-Star Next Season
Andrew Wiggins wants to prove his haters wrong
Lakers News: LeBron James' Extension Signals He 'runs the team' Says LA Insider
The LA Times Bill Plaschke had some sharp criticism of the Lakers organization and LeBron James following the star signing a contract extension.
Lance vows to learn from 'dumb' rookie mistakes in 2022
The expectations for the 49ers’ first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance are sky high. Analysts, teammates, and fans alike are hoping for a breakout campaign from the 22-year-old, while others simply hope to see growth from Lance as he takes over the San Francisco offense. The young signal-caller himself knows...
