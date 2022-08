In Mt Vernon, a Part-time Job Fair is coming up on August 31st from 11am to 3pm. It will be held at the MTV Innovation Hub (old US Bank building). In Makanda, Create a Monarch Notecard in Watercolor at Giant City State Park on Saturday, September 3rd from 1-3 p.m.This program is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please call 618-457-4836 for more information or to register.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO