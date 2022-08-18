ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases

By Jeff Gurney
 4 days ago

Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday.  They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.

Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.

The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.

Boulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.

Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.

Plumb Joy
4d ago

Shameful that the leaders spent money passing unconstitutional laws and now spending money on lawyers defending the indefensible.

Colorado Native Here
4d ago

I am not an avid gun owner but if they want to buy guns and nothing to legally prevent them then they should be able ti. Restricting by city, county, or state is wrong.

John Ternosky
4d ago

NONE of the firearms sold are "Assault" weapons. They become that when the person holding it does something wrong! People need to stop labeling them "Assault" weapons

9NEWS

Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
BOULDER, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Staffing levels at Denver Jail hundreds below required level

Working at the Denver County Jail facilities can be hard and dangerous work, even with a full staff.But the number of deputies guarding the 1,793 inmates at the two jails is hundreds below the required level. And a former deputy and inmate say both workers and inmates pay the price.Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins acknowledges, "for the Denver Sheriff Department, it's been a tough time."He blames the pandemic and the great resignation that followed where many people quit their jobs.Back in 2017, the department had 619 deputies. That has declined over the years to where there are now 459. That's 291...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?

Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado election chief Jena Griswold's uses taxpayer dollars for ads that boost her image

As she seeks re-election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is spending more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars on statewide TV commercials to boost her image.Why it matters: The money comes from an account that covers the cost of election equipment and software upgrades — a move that is generating questions and criticism.County clerks — the elected officials who administer elections in Colorado — wanted to spend the money on improving voting access, but they say they were rebuffed. What's happening: The commercial in question features Griswold and her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, asking voters to "be alert" about...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Nederland to lose its last police officer

It's been a long decline. The town of Nederland in Boulder County is looking at a future with no police department. There will be no one working there. It's a combination of factors over several years that has led to the loss of officers and the inability to hire more. Chief Jennifer Fine-Loven is resigning effective at the end of September. The chief, also known as Marshal in Nederland, said she could not discuss why. The town's mayor pro-tem gave a similar answer but said there was no problem with the chief's work. But it will leave the town without a functioning...
NEDERLAND, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

State Sen. Kevin Priola leaving GOP for Colorado Democratic Party

AURORA | Adams County state Sen. Kevin Priola announced Monday he is changing parties from Republican to Democrat in light of what he says is political party that has strayed too far from its ideals. “To be clear, I will not be changing the way I vote on legislation,” Priola,...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’

Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
COLORADO STATE
K99

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?

Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
COLORADO STATE
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Back to school: Denver students remain focus amid some school board conflict

It was a big day for Denver Public Schools on Monday, as tens of thousands of students headed back to school for their first day of the 2022-23 school year. CBS4 This Morning Anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego reported live outside Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where a main focus for the start was student success.  There was is some drama, however, to begin the school year between Denver's school board members. Denver public schools are missing out on money because of in-fighting among those board members. A mediator says some donors are pulling their donations due to dysfunction....
DENVER, CO
