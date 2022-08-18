Read full article on original website
foxla.com
'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month. Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested
A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
knewsradio.com
Gang Banger Arrested For Attempted Homicide
Bag of crystal meth confiscated during arrest of a suspect in Hemet Aug 18th 2022. The Sheriffs Department has arrested 3 people linked to a shooting in Coachella on August 15th 2022. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on North State...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly abusing a dog
A man was arrested for allegedly abusing a dog in Montclair, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 18, officers responded to the 4600 block of of Bandera Street after receiving a report of an animal possibly being abused. Upon arrival, officers located a large dog with obvious signs of trauma.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect is identified in connection with shooting of young woman in Fontana on Aug. 13
A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting of a young woman which took place earlier this month in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The shooting occurred on Aug. 13 at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Boston’s restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway.
foxla.com
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
Fontana Herald News
Minor traffic infraction turns into an arrest on gun and drug charges in Colton
A minor traffic infraction turned into an arrest on gun and drug charges in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On Aug. 16 at about 9:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a failure to use a turn signal. The driver was found to be...
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
davisvanguard.org
Man Allegedly Sneaks Up on Ex-girlfriend, Beats Her; Deputies Arrest Him with Shovel Held Over Her Head
RIVERSIDE, CA – Witness testimony in a preliminary hearing late last week in Riverside County Superior Court targeted Rodney Riggs, Jr., and his alleged attack Aug. 3 of a former girlfriend and threats to her family. Riggs, Jr., is currently in custody and facing trial on battery and assault...
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
One Male Dead, One Wounded in Hollywood Shooting, Two Suspects Arrested
One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood today.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said. The victim, a resident of Victorville, was taken to a hospital where he underwent...
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID suspect who attempted to stab homeowner
LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was...
