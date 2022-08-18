ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested

A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
