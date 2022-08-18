On Thursday, August 18th, 2022, Deloris L. Spiegle, age 96 died. One of eight children, Deloris was born on March 23, 1926, to Marshall and Emma (DuBois) Monfils, and lived her entire life in Door County, attending Sevastopol School. Deloris married the love of her life, Walton “Wally” Spiegle on May 5, 1945. She was her husband’s right hand; they did everything together. His nickname for her was “Dee Dee”.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO