Robert D. Thibault, 64 years, of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, died at his home Friday, August 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Robert was born December 19, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Donald and Doris (Fisher) Thibault. Following his graduation from Livonia High School, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree in business from the University of Detroit-Mercy before receiving his MBA there also. Robert was employed at Kimberly Clark for 32 years. His work would take him to Canada and England before returning to Wisconsin and eventually retiring in Appleton.

