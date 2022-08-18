Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Food Trucks, Noise Ordinance on Sister Bay Agenda
The Village of Sister Bay Plan Commission will discuss a number of hot-button-issues at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. First up, the commission will hold a public hearing about proposed changes to its ordinance regulating the operations of food trucks in the village. A public hearing beings at 5:30 pm, Aug. 23.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert D. Thibault
Robert D. Thibault, 64 years, of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, died at his home Friday, August 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Robert was born December 19, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Donald and Doris (Fisher) Thibault. Following his graduation from Livonia High School, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree in business from the University of Detroit-Mercy before receiving his MBA there also. Robert was employed at Kimberly Clark for 32 years. His work would take him to Canada and England before returning to Wisconsin and eventually retiring in Appleton.
Door County Pulse
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Clippers sail past Wildcats in 11-player return, 41-7
Sturgeon Bay’s return to 11-player football featured six first-half touchdowns Aug. 19, when the Clippers won their non-conference contest at Memorial Field over Green Bay West, 41-7. Mason Sacotte accounted for three of Sturgeon Bay’s touchdowns, two running the ball and one recovering a blocked punt in the end...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Deloris L. Spiegle
On Thursday, August 18th, 2022, Deloris L. Spiegle, age 96 died. One of eight children, Deloris was born on March 23, 1926, to Marshall and Emma (DuBois) Monfils, and lived her entire life in Door County, attending Sevastopol School. Deloris married the love of her life, Walton “Wally” Spiegle on May 5, 1945. She was her husband’s right hand; they did everything together. His nickname for her was “Dee Dee”.
