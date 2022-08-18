Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Dousman Street in Green Bay temporarily closed
Dousman Street at the railroad crossing near the Fox River in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for railroad repair.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Door County group warns Newport State Park could lose ‘dark sky’ status
DOOR COUNTY — A Door County astronomy group is warning that Newport State Park could lose its dark sky status if developers and builders don’t work to curb light pollution on the peninsula. In a full page ad published Aug. 12 in the Door County Pulse, the Door...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
visitoshkosh.com
New Vintage Shop in Downtown Oshkosh
Oshkosh is home to some pretty awesome vintage, thrift, and antique stores - & we're excited to be welcoming a new one in Downtown Oshkosh!. There's a new vintage shop in town! Selling one of a kind vintage clothing, 01 Vintage opens to the public Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Oshkosh! Owner Victor Kielman is excited to open his doors to the Oshkosh community! Victor has been collecting these thrifted items over the years and has accumulated around 4,000 items. With no two items the same - shop one of a kind tshirts, hats, collectible items, and more. Find the racks filled with vintage T-shirts displaying sports, cartoons, bands and more! These affordable pieces will be available at 415 N. Main Street in Downtown Oshkosh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday
OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
Open Road Harley Davidson hosts grand reopening
Open Road Harley Davidson in Fond du Lac is hosting a grand re-opening with food, live music, a raffle, games and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1065thebuzz.com
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue
The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
Fox11online.com
Drivers may experience delays as construction begins on 9-mile span of Hwy. 41
(WLUK) -- Drivers may experience delays on their way to work beginning Monday due to construction on Highway 41. A nine-mile span of 41 is set to undergo a resurfacing project from Norfield Road in Brown County to near Highway 141 in Brown County. The state Department of Transportation says...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 months behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
Comments / 1