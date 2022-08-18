ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

New Vintage Shop in Downtown Oshkosh

Oshkosh is home to some pretty awesome vintage, thrift, and antique stores - & we're excited to be welcoming a new one in Downtown Oshkosh!. There's a new vintage shop in town! Selling one of a kind vintage clothing, 01 Vintage opens to the public Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Oshkosh! Owner Victor Kielman is excited to open his doors to the Oshkosh community! Victor has been collecting these thrifted items over the years and has accumulated around 4,000 items. With no two items the same - shop one of a kind tshirts, hats, collectible items, and more. Find the racks filled with vintage T-shirts displaying sports, cartoons, bands and more! These affordable pieces will be available at 415 N. Main Street in Downtown Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday

OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 months behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI

