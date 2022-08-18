Oshkosh is home to some pretty awesome vintage, thrift, and antique stores - & we're excited to be welcoming a new one in Downtown Oshkosh!. There's a new vintage shop in town! Selling one of a kind vintage clothing, 01 Vintage opens to the public Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Oshkosh! Owner Victor Kielman is excited to open his doors to the Oshkosh community! Victor has been collecting these thrifted items over the years and has accumulated around 4,000 items. With no two items the same - shop one of a kind tshirts, hats, collectible items, and more. Find the racks filled with vintage T-shirts displaying sports, cartoons, bands and more! These affordable pieces will be available at 415 N. Main Street in Downtown Oshkosh.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO