Will iPhone 14 be worth it? Weighing features and upgrades, pricing, more
The iPhone 14 event is approaching quickly with this year’s lineup expected to include a number of upgrades and changes. While it’s easy to get sucked in by the excitement of a new iPhone, an important question to consider is “will iPhone 14 be worth it?” Follow along for some help getting your answer.
Apple finally extends home repairs to (some) MacBook owners
It's been a long time coming, Apple. Deposit PhotosOf course, the 'right to repair' comes with a cost.
Apple Podcasts drops email requirement for shows, updates approval process, more
Apple has announced a handful of technical changes coming to the Apple Podcasts back end, starting in 2023. These changes impact the approval process, will help cut down on podcaster spam, and much more. Here are the details. First and foremost, Apple said that Apple Podcasts will no longer support...
Grubhub partners with Apple TV+ to promote Severance’s ‘Waffle Party’
Grubhub, one of the most popular food ordering and delivery platforms in the United States, announced this week a new partnership with Apple. To celebrate National Waffle Day, users can earn a free “perk” with an order placed using a code inspired by the Apple TV+ show Severance.
Apple store union battle expands to Australia, as in-store anti-union briefings continue
The Apple Store union battle has now expanded to Australia, with a series of Zoom briefings organized by Apple Together. It previously reached the UK. Apple is still attempting to talk retail staff out of joining a union, though it has now made its in-store anti-union briefings “voluntary” …
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Comment: These are the worst privacy features coming to iOS 16
Apple wants to be known for its privacy-first approach to hardware and software products. While the company has successfully introduced essential features to this matter, such as Sign In With Apple, end-to-end encryption to iMessage and FaceTime, iOS 15’s Find My function even with the phone off, App Tracking Transparency, and more, there are some features coming to iOS 16 that will make the iPhone less secure. Here are them and how Apple could fix this before this new OS is released.
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support
Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote workstations with HP Anyware
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
iPad mini 6 back in stock at $440, Mac Studio $200 off, Anker gear, more in today’s best deals
Kicking off another new work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by iPad mini 6 stock finally returning with discounts from $440. You’ll also be able to score all-time lows on Mac Studio at $200 off, as well as the very first discounts on Anker’s new GaNPrime chargers from $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Former Apple engineer pleads guilty to stealing Project Titan trade secrets
A former Apple engineer has pled guilty to stealing trade secrets from the company. In a San Jose federal court, Xiaolang Zhang admitted to the theft of Apple’s Project Titan trade secrets and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine…. The United States FBI...
Apple fails to address App Store review complaints as ‘Authenticator’ developers continue facing copycats
In February, 9to5Mac reported that the popular Authenticator app was facing iOS copycats. At the time, complaints about the App Store review process were rising. But six months from there, it doesn’t seem much has changed as 2Stable developers are now facing the same issue, raising the fundamental question of Apple’s App Store as a gatekeeper from scammers and “a place you can trust.”
Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app
Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
Xfinity Mobile launches unlimited multi-line plans from $60
Xfinity Mobile is out with an update to its unlimited plans today. Touting pricing up to 50% below major carriers, Xfinity Mobile’s new unlimited plans make it more affordable, particularly for two or three lines. That’s $30 per line for two to four phones and just $20 for additional lines after that.
WhatsApp for iOS plans to bring Stories-like feature to the chat list
WhatsApp for iOS is always working on a handful of new features. Over this year, the app introduced Reactions, the ability to migrate the chat history from iOS to Android – and vice-versa –, and many more other features. But now, Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger app is planning to add a bit of a controversial feature: the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list.
iPhone 14 panel shipments show high demand expected for Pro models, Q4 14 Max increase
Panel shipments indicate that Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro production for when it announces the new smartphones three weeks from now, according to data shared by display analyst Ross Young. In addition, the company expects the regular models to account for higher sales after the event, especially the iPhone 14 Max.
Report: Apple and LG enter a long-term patent use agreement
In April, LG Electronics received a one-time payment in patent licensing fees for around $600 million but didn’t name the customers. Now, The Elec has learned that this licensing fee was from two companies, one of them being Apple. According to the publication, LG Electronics and Apple “likely entered...
iPhone 14 production to start early in India, but secrecy and supply chain problems limit plans
There have been suggestions that iPhone 14 production would start simultaneously in China and India, significantly improving early availability of this year’s lineup. But a new report today said that Apple has had to abandon any hope of achieving this. Supply chain challenges were one major obstacle, but Apple...
Apple’s Foxconn to invest more in Vietnam to diversify and boost production
Apple supplier Foxconn has committed to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam to diversify and boost production. The company will expand its facility in the country, according to a state media report. As spotted by Reuters (via Tuoi Tre newspaper), Foxconn’s new factory will generate 30,000 local jobs. This...
