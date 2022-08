The moves made by Calgary Flames’ general manager Brad Treliving has kept the team competitive when the cards were stacked against them. It appeared as though the Flames were on an upward trajectory after finishing last season with 111 points and winning the Pacific Division before their top two players suddenly didn’t want to play for the team anymore. We finally experienced the first Battle of Alberta playoff series since 1991 and even though the Flames came up short, it didn’t disappoint. With the Edmonton Oilers getting better at each position, the Flames had to match that to keep the heated rivalry alive and did just that.

