Dougherty County, GA

State amnesty law offers limited protection of overdose victims

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — The misuse of opioids, including prescription pain medication, heroin and synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl, is a national public health crisis. According to the CDC, drug overdose-related deaths have quintupled since 1999. In 2022, there have been 29 drug-related deaths in Dougherty County among residents ages 24-64. Fentanyl has been present in most opioid overdoses in Dougherty County this year. Opioid overdose deaths are preventable.

