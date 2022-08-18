State amnesty law offers limited protection of overdose victims

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.

DODGE COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO