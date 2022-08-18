Read full article on original website
Tigers blank Golden Eagles, 9-0
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn soccer team used a lock-down defensive effort combined with an onslaught of offensive attacks to cruise past Southern Miss, 9-0, on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The nine goals scored by the Tigers tie the second-highest total in program history and are the...
'Kason's team': Howell returns to lead Auburn baseball in '23
AUBURN, Ala. – When the 2023 regular season concludes and the Auburn Tigers head to Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament, Kason Howell could hold the program record for career games played. After leading Auburn to its second College World Series appearance in three postseasons, Howell decided to remain...
Auburn walk-on Jake Levant earns football scholarship
AUBURN, Ala. – A graphic on the video board at Jordan-Hare Stadium displayed the good news, but Auburn linebacker Jake Levant didn't see it. He was too busy being hugged by happy teammates. "I was being swallowed by the whole thing," he said. "Someone told me about it." During...
Southern Miss. (1-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Auburn (2-0-0, 0-0-0)
Match History vs Southern Miss. There were no penalties in this game. Clock USM Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUB Score Play. 00:00 Blake, Lena at goalie for Southern Miss. 00:29 Foul on Gasparovicova, Patricia. 01:46 Foul on Williamson, Alice. 06:57 Foul on Stefan, Bernadett. 10:30 Offside...
