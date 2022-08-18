Read full article on original website
County approves conditional use permit for Tiny House Rentals
The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow JHM-Tiny House Rentals LLC to construct a modular home off of county road 217. The permit was required because the property is in an R-2 residential district, which is zoned for single-family residential...
Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest
A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
The town of Eupora anticipates a large crowd this weekend
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events. The big moments bring communities together, but even more, festivals can help bring economic traction to the town. City leaders in Eupora are hopeful to see large crowds and a big payoff this weekend. The town will...
Oxford, MS - Injuries Reported After Car Crash on University Ave
Oxford, MS (August 22, 2022) - On Sunday, August 21, there were reported injuries after a car crash in Oxford. The accident took place on University Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. The crash victims were provided aid by emergency responders at the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital, but no updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
New details in death threat to Panola supervisor
Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities
Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
