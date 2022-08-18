ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

County approves conditional use permit for Tiny House Rentals

The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow JHM-Tiny House Rentals LLC to construct a modular home off of county road 217. The permit was required because the property is in an R-2 residential district, which is zoned for single-family residential...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest

A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

The town of Eupora anticipates a large crowd this weekend

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events. The big moments bring communities together, but even more, festivals can help bring economic traction to the town. City leaders in Eupora are hopeful to see large crowds and a big payoff this weekend. The town will...
EUPORA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Oxford, MS
Traffic
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Injuries Reported After Car Crash on University Ave

Oxford, MS (August 22, 2022) - On Sunday, August 21, there were reported injuries after a car crash in Oxford. The accident took place on University Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. The crash victims were provided aid by emergency responders at the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital, but no updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure

Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Dumpster#Temporary Fencing#West Side
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
deltanews.tv

New details in death threat to Panola supervisor

Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities

Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy