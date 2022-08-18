Compton Installs Botts' Dots In An Effort To Combat Street Takeovers

A street sign in the City of Compton (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images North America)

The city of Compton has installed road bumps in an effort to combat street takeovers, in which drivers block an intersection to spin their cars in loud, smoky circles.

Officials spent $4,000 to install the small ceramic bumps — called Botts' Dots after Caltrans engineer Elbert Botts, who oversaw the research that led to their creation — at four intersections where street takeovers are prevalent.

"Our community has been complaining about street takeovers for at least the last two months, maybe a little bit longer," said Compton City Council member Andre Spicer. "This is in hopes that we could help deter some of the street racing issue."

Spicer said some street takeovers have resulted in tragedies.

"So far, we've recorded at least four deaths as it relates to these street takeovers," he said, as well as damage to streets and property, and smoke filling the air.

In addition to preventing accidents, the dots represent an effort to make the community safer without necessarily involving police.

"Public safety doesn't always mean, hey, we need to police our community a little bit more," said Spicer. "I'm not looking to lock people up. I'm trying to avoid that part of it. If we can just deter people and ... bring people's awareness to the hazards that come along with [street takeovers], that's the overall goal."

Bott's Dots have already been installed at two intersections: Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard, and Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street.

The next two intersections will be Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, and Long Beach and Alondra Boulevards.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .