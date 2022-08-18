Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Learning Lab celebrates 25K user milestone
The Indiana Learning Lab, an online learning tool for teachers, parents, and schools, has reached 25,000 users. The lab, which was created to support educators and families during the transition to online learning, was developed by Five Star Technology Solutions prior to the 2020-2021 school year with funding from the Indianapolis eLearning Fund.
Inside Indiana Business
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
Inside Indiana Business
CertaSite buys Ohio’s Fire Loss Control
Indianapolis-based CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, has acquired Fire Loss Control, a full-service fire protection business in Ohio. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, CertaSite says Fire Loss Control will continue to grow under the CertaSite brand, within its current customer base and in new markets.
Inside Indiana Business
Butler adds another tenant at its Esports Park
Butler University has announced plans for another new tenant at its esports park. Beastcoast, an esports organization and gaming content network, will be the second tenant to join Butler’s Esports Park when it opens later this month. Butler says Beastcoast staff and esports players will use the Esports Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Landmarks unveils 2022 ’10 Most Endangered’ list
Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect, or owners who lack money for repairs. This year’s list features seven new landmarks and three repeats...
Inside Indiana Business
Business community reacts to what’s next for IUPUI
A historic name-change for a university that’s called downtown Indianapolis home for over a half-century. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more as business leaders weigh-in on what’s next for IUPUI.
Inside Indiana Business
IUSM, Regenstrief awarded $10M for delirium research
A research team that includes Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded more than $10 million to improve cognitive recovery of post-operative delirium patients. Delirium occurs when a person is suddenly confused, disoriented, and not able to think or remember clearly. The researchers say it...
Inside Indiana Business
IU launches new pitch competition
Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have what they think could be a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus
The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatement requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler’s bold new vision for the future
Butler’s bold new vision for the future. How a blockbuster capital campaign is paving the way for a campus of tomorrow. In our (i) on Education, Butler University President James Danko shares more on the future vision of campus.
Inside Indiana Business
Andretti Autosport to build $200M HQ in Fishers
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has announced plans to relocate its motorsports headquarters to Fishers. The company says it will invest $200 million to build a facility and create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. Its current operations are located on the northwest...
Comments / 0