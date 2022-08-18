ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith.

The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night.

Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester Police were deployed after the incident was reported at around 6.30pm.

Police said that her body was recovered overnight and was then formally identified.

Touching tributes for the teenager have been left at the scene near the bank of the water. Pictures taken today showed dozens of flowers, balloons and photos laid on the ground.

Stuffed teddies have also been left at the scene, as well as a sign that said 'RIP Lucy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bomuA_0hMQ8l4000
Touching tributes for Lucy Smith, 14, have been left at the scene near the bank of the water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BNdb_0hMQ8l4000
Dozens of flowers, balloons and photos laid on the ground alongside stuffed teddies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eVzw_0hMQ8l4000
The body of a teenager was pulled form the water near Cromswood Drive in Carrbrook, a village to the east of Stalybridge, overnight after reports of her getting into trouble in the water at 4;12pm

A spokesperson for the Manchester South Coroners' Court has now confirmed that a file in relation to Lucy's death has been passed to the coroner. An inquest will open at a later date.

Police said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

After the incident, Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service reiterated warnings for people not to swim in open water.

Detective Inspector Steven Horton, of GMP's Tameside CID, said: 'Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG4bL_0hMQ8l4000
Tributes to the 14-year-old line the bank of the river where Lucy died 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WV0PP_0hMQ8l4000
The North Ambulance Service (NWAS) sent 'a number of resources' including the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qamwl_0hMQ8l4000
Officers from Tameside CID said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances following their initial inquiries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27umaQ_0hMQ8l4000
Emergecny services line the road as the searched for Lucy after she got into difficulty whilst swimming

'We are doing all we can to support the girl's family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

'From our enquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.'

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: 'At around 6.30pm on Monday 15 August, firefighters were called out to Crowswood Drive, Carrbrook to reports of a girl getting into difficulty in the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYrId_0hMQ8l4000
The alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Monday and the 14-year-old girl's body was found in the water overnight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZgZa_0hMQ8l4000
Emergency services looked dejected as they searched the water at Carrbrook Angling club in the dark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033aTq_0hMQ8l4000
Detective Inspector Steven Horton, of Tameside CID said that the force is we are focused on ensuring Lucy's family get the answers they deserve as to how the tragedy occurred

'A number of fire service teams, including a boat crew, under water drone and Technical Response Unit, worked with other emergency service search teams into the night at the scene.

'Shortly before 11pm, a body was recovered from the water by a police diving team. The incident has now been handed over to Greater Manchester Police to investigate.

'This is an absolutely heart-breaking incident. The thoughts of everyone at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are with the girl who has sadly lost her life, and her family and friends at this tragic time.

'We urge everyone to be alert to the dangers of open water and to not jump into it or swim in it unless it's an organised event.'

Comments / 11

Sandra Dockeney
3d ago

RIP sweet girl. She might have run into a bunch of poisonous snakes nest while they were breeding. This has happened in quarries to one's jumping in to them for fun.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Tameside#Police Diving#Flowers#Manchester#Accident#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward

This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy