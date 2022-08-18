Read full article on original website
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 50-41: Austin Ekeler, Jordan Poyer make debuts on list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Hyde signed a two-year extension ahead of the 2021 season,...
ESPN: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy will be 'most watched' head coach this year
Kickoff to the 2022 NFL is just over two weeks away. On Tuesday, NFL Nation compiled its preseason power rankings, which also included "one person in each organization — coach, general manager or player — who is firmly on the hot seat as the season starts." Among the...
NFL
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 40-31: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson latest QBs to join list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Herbert’s Chargers just missed the playoffs in 2021, but it...
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20
Von Miller's debut in a Buffalo Bills uniform won't come against his longtime team. The Bills linebacker told NFL Network's James Palmer prior Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos that he would not be playing. Miller was the only healthy starter not suited up for Buffalo in Week 2 of the preseason.
NFL
2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses
As I did last week, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played thus far in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason, with an update based on Monday night's Falcons-Jets game to come on Tuesday. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 2.
NFL
Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday
Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
NFL
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals
New York Giants first-round pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided a major injury in Sunday night's preseason game the Cincinnati Bengals. An MRI revealed Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL, but his ACL was intact, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Rapoport added that the...
NFL
Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver
Nico Collins provided one of the standout highlights of the 2022 preseason with a leaping touchdown grab during the Texans' 24-20 victory over the Rams on Friday night. Houston believes it's a prelude to what can potentially be a breakout season from the second-year wideout. "Nico's a big target with...
NFL
Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake's two-year deal with the Raiders appears to be ending prematurely. The Raiders plan to release the veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Typically, when a team makes it known it plans to release a player, there's a last-ditch chance...
NFL
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in individual drills Sunday. Both Bakhtiari and head coach Matt LaFleur chose to take a day-by-day approach rather than make any proclamations about the two-time All-Pro's availability for the beginning of the regular season.
NFL
NFL's top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up
Defense wins championships. It's a familiar refrain. But does it still hold true in this era of high-flying offense?. OK, so the 1985 Chicago Bears are not walking through that door. Neither are the Purple People Eaters, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the Legion of Boom. But there are defenses poised to make a real difference this year.
