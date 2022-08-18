ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Von Miller's debut in a Buffalo Bills uniform won't come against his longtime team. The Bills linebacker told NFL Network's James Palmer prior Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos that he would not be playing. Miller was the only healthy starter not suited up for Buffalo in Week 2 of the preseason.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses

As I did last week, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played thus far in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason, with an update based on Monday night's Falcons-Jets game to come on Tuesday. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 2.
NFL
NFL

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Vaughns
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
NFL

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

Nico Collins provided one of the standout highlights of the 2022 preseason with a leaping touchdown grab during the Texans' 24-20 victory over the Rams on Friday night. Houston believes it's a prelude to what can potentially be a breakout season from the second-year wideout. "Nico's a big target with...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake's two-year deal with the Raiders appears to be ending prematurely. The Raiders plan to release the veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Typically, when a team makes it known it plans to release a player, there's a last-ditch chance...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mason Lsb

Comments / 0

Community Policy