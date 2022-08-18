ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

UM nurses to vote on strike authorization

Frustrated bargainers representing some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine are asking the nurses to authorize a strike. The union representing RNs at the Ann Arbor-based hospital say outrage over severe understaffing and concerns over patient care drove them to this move. They claim the hospital is unwilling to bargain on issues related to nurse workload.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?

Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary. Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community. The outgoing mayor, whose...
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Vaccinations rates drop in Washtenaw County. Polio concerns grow

Washtenaw County’s health department is raising concerns about the drop in vaccination rates locally, particularly the vaccinations for polio. Local health officials say vaccinations appear to have dropped in general since the pandemic. Their latest numbers show only 48% of low-income children aged three and younger are vaccinated locally, compared to 70%, usually.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

The Base Leader Re-Sentenced For 2019 Incident In Dexter

The leader of a white supremacist group has been re-sentenced in connection with a 2019 incident in Dexter. Justen Watkins was re-sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison by Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin. Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government.
DEXTER, MI
wemu.org

Michigan announces locations for EV charging station partnership

New details about an electric vehicle charging partnership in Michigan came out Monday. Officials say the company “Volta Charging” will put a handful of chargers at Kroger locations around southeast Michigan within about a year. Charlie Tyson is with Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. He says...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#Nine Percent#College#Npr#Twitter
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
MetroTimes

Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
DETROIT, MI
Great Lakes Now

SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
ROCHESTER, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy