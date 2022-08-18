Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
wemu.org
UM nurses to vote on strike authorization
Frustrated bargainers representing some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine are asking the nurses to authorize a strike. The union representing RNs at the Ann Arbor-based hospital say outrage over severe understaffing and concerns over patient care drove them to this move. They claim the hospital is unwilling to bargain on issues related to nurse workload.
wemu.org
What's next for Ypsilanti's outgoing mayor?
Outgoing Ypsilanti mayor Lois Allen-Richardson is now speaking out about her plans for the future following her loss in the August primary. Allen-Richardson may have been voted out of political office, but she says that will not stop her from being actively involved in the community. The outgoing mayor, whose...
wemu.org
Vaccinations rates drop in Washtenaw County. Polio concerns grow
Washtenaw County’s health department is raising concerns about the drop in vaccination rates locally, particularly the vaccinations for polio. Local health officials say vaccinations appear to have dropped in general since the pandemic. Their latest numbers show only 48% of low-income children aged three and younger are vaccinated locally, compared to 70%, usually.
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti to be voted on by City Council tonight
The Ypsilanti City Council is expected to approve a "PILOT" – or Payment in Lieu of Taxes – for an affordable housing development on Clark Road. The developer, Lincoln Avenue Capital, is proposing to build more than 300 affordable housing units. One of the main concerns is the cutting down of an old-growth oak forest.
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
whmi.com
The Base Leader Re-Sentenced For 2019 Incident In Dexter
The leader of a white supremacist group has been re-sentenced in connection with a 2019 incident in Dexter. Justen Watkins was re-sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison by Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin. Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government.
wemu.org
Michigan announces locations for EV charging station partnership
New details about an electric vehicle charging partnership in Michigan came out Monday. Officials say the company “Volta Charging” will put a handful of chargers at Kroger locations around southeast Michigan within about a year. Charlie Tyson is with Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. He says...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
wemu.org
Virginia Patton Moss, "It's A Wonderful Life" star, longtime Ann Arbor resident, dies
The last surviving adult cast member of the film "It’s a Wonderful Life" has passed away. Virginia Patton Moss, or Ginny Moss as she was known to many around Washtenaw County, will forever be known for her role as Ruth Bailey in the holiday classic. Moss, who was the...
MetroTimes
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
Historic Jackson building being put to use again with apartments. retail space
JACKSON, MI – It’s rich with history as a theater and business college, but now Jackson’s Bloomfield building is being brought back to life as office and retail space and apartments. The building at 100 W. Washington Ave. has been undergoing renovations last few years, co-owner and...
Great Lakes Now
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
