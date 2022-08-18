Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
According to Consumer Reports, look at the best used Kia Sorento SUV years, which are the 2020 Kia Sorento and 2017 versions. The post The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages to Buying a 2023 Kia Carnival Over a Toyota Sienna
In an earlier article, we highlighted the advantages that the 2023 Toyota Sienna has over the 2023 Kia Carnival. Now, we cover the advantages of buying a Carnival. The post 4 Advantages to Buying a 2023 Kia Carnival Over a Toyota Sienna appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which GMC Model Offers the Cheapest Denali Trim?
Find out which GMC model offers the most affordable Denali trim in the automaker's lineup. The post Which GMC Model Offers the Cheapest Denali Trim? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spacious, Stylish, and Safe: 3 of the Best Luxury 2022 SUVs
The 2022 Acura MDX, 2022 Infiniti QX60, and 2022 Genesis GV80 are among the best luxury midsize SUVs you can buy. The post Spacious, Stylish, and Safe: 3 of the Best Luxury 2022 SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. the 2022 Genesis GV80: Which Is the Better Buy?
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. 2022 Genesis GV80: which is the better buy? The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. the 2022 Genesis GV80: Which Is the Better Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News
There's no denying that gas prices are high. Fortunately, these small SUVs get the best gas mileage, according to U.S. News. The post 7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Rendering of a Modern Pontiac Firebird Screams Corvette Rival
Cheap speed is what Muscle cars have always been about, and few manufacturers embodied that as well as Pontiac. After all, it was the 1963 Pontiac GTO that started the Muscle car era. Today, however, we are talking about its little brother, the Firebird. When you think of Pontiac Firebird you probably think of the more affordable version of the Camaro. While there have been modern interpretations of the Firebird, based on the fifth and sixth generation Camaro, the one we are showing you here is a bit different, and for all the right reasons.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
The Chip Shortage Makes It More Profitable for Automakers to Build Gas Cars Instead of EVs
The chip shortage has turned the automotive industry on its head. The chip shortage has made it more profitable for automakers to build gas cars instead of EVs. But why? The post The Chip Shortage Makes It More Profitable for Automakers to Build Gas Cars Instead of EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Latches Onto a Silverado Engine at Every Trim Level
The 2023 Chevy Colorado uses only one engine and one body style. Will this be enough to make it the right midsize truck for you? The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Latches Onto a Silverado Engine at Every Trim Level appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim
Find out why experts don't think you should be buying the same 2022 Ford Ranger as everyone else. The post Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Ford F-150 – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a good truck and the newest iteration of the best-selling vehicle in the United States. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Ford F-150 – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
133K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0