Cheap speed is what Muscle cars have always been about, and few manufacturers embodied that as well as Pontiac. After all, it was the 1963 Pontiac GTO that started the Muscle car era. Today, however, we are talking about its little brother, the Firebird. When you think of Pontiac Firebird you probably think of the more affordable version of the Camaro. While there have been modern interpretations of the Firebird, based on the fifth and sixth generation Camaro, the one we are showing you here is a bit different, and for all the right reasons.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO