ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a minimum of £33.2m for their world heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia

By Jeff Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2 million ($40m) for their world heavyweight championship rematch here.

This is the second highest purse ever paid to a British boxer, since Joshua’s own record of $60 million for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in which he regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles following his first career defeat.

This weekend’s bonanza could rise close to $50 million for either Joshua or Usyk if pay-per-view television sales reach a level sufficient to justify adding a bonus for the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShLZR_0hMQ6DkM00
Anthony Joshua (right) and Oleksandr Usyk will meet in the ring on Saturday in Saudi Arabia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXjAE_0hMQ6DkM00
Both fighter will receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2million for the heavyweight bout

The Saudis paid a basic $80 million to stage this Saturday night’s fight in the Jeddah Sports City’s 10,000 seat Arena.

That includes the acquisition of global broadcasting rights, which Sky Sports have purchased for $25 million for their Box Office channel.

That is likely to make the UK the biggest single source of additional revenue since the DAZN digital streaming platform, which is under-subscribed for boxing, is covering most of the rest of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFDbQ_0hMQ6DkM00
Usyk (left) and Joshua (right) will break Joshua's previous fight record of $60million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEFtI_0hMQ6DkM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQxWb_0hMQ6DkM00
Usyk is seeking to defend his heavyweight titles against Joshua when the pair meet in Jeddah

These numbers will be a temptation for Tyson Fury to recant his retirement once more.

The Gypsy King declared as final his decision to quit the ring on his 34th birthday last week but the WBC have given him until next Friday to think again before they declare their title vacant.

The Saudi Kingdom is expected to raise the ante for a fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title involving the winner of Usyk v Joshua. Perhaps as high $100 million (£82m) if Fury is the opponent.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says: ‘They want more big events here, especially the undisputed title, and would prefer it to include Fury.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history

Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC
The US Sun

Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears

MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recorded his sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. The 22-year-old stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabia#Boxing#Saudis#Combat#British#Wba#Wbo#Sky Sports#Box Office#Dazn#Wbc
The Independent

Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.“After watching that, the both...
FanSided

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results [UPDATED]

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results. Over six years after their first encounter, with neither man having tasted defeat since, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set to do battle once again — this time with the UFC welterweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 278.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Leon Edwards sleeps Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Dana White spoke to reporters following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 278 event where he shared his reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening, this go around with the promotions welterweight title up for grabs. The pair had originally met way back in 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
The Associated Press

Edwards stops Usman late in 5th, wins UFC welterweight title

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leon Edwards dropped Kamaru Usman with a kick to the head and neck in the final minute of the fifth round to win the welterweight championship at UFC 278 on Saturday night. Usman appeared to be seconds away from a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record, before Edwards came up with the stunning finish just in time. He delivered the knockout blow with 56 seconds left in the bout. “That crosshead kick landed perfectly,” Edwards said. Edwards (20-3) is undefeated dating back to his previous bout with Usman in 2015. The British fighter rose to No. 2 in the welterweight division while accumulating nine wins in that stretch ahead of the title bout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Fighter scores insane five-second knockout at KSW 73

Fight fans witnessed an epic five-second knockout finish earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at KSW 73 from inside Hala Torwar in Warsaw, Poland, when undefeated Ukrainian fighter Bogdan Gnidko stopped Damian Piwowarczyk just seconds into the first round. With so much going on today with UFC 278, BKFC London,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy