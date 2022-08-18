Read full article on original website
Phillies fans are rightly mad at Rob Thomson for blowing valuable game against Mets
Phillies manager Rob Thomson might’ve cost his team the game on Sunday against the New York Mets by overusing David Robertson. Robertson has been phenomenal since coming over from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. In the City of Brotherly Love, he’s pitched to a 2.08 ERA and 1.038 WHIP in eight appearances.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Philadelphia Phillies fans should be absolutely EMBARRASSED by this scene in their own stadium
For all the faults of New York Mets fans—little-brother syndrome, running their yaps in July, still celebrating a 4-1 World Series loss like it was a huge accomplishment in franchise history, etc.—one thing you cannot deny is that they are as passionate as they come, in both victory and defeat.
Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)
The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres making 1 big change to bullpen usage
The Josh Hader trade has not worked out for the San Diego Padres so far, leading the team to change things up in their bullpen. The Padres acquired the southpaw reliever from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline for a significant package of MLB talent and prospects.
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
Phillies’ Triple-A team making the most of Bryce Harper rehab
MLB stars making rehab appearances can be a big deal for minor league teams. That has always been the case, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are making the most of the opportunity. The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Harper to Triple-A Lehigh for a rehab assignment as he nears his return...
Mets to Play it Safe With deGrom by Retooling Pitching Rotation
The pitcher will miss the Subway Series against the Yankees as the Mets err on the side of caution.
Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees
The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
Phillies Select Michael Plassmeyer, Designate Tyler Cyr
The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Cyr was designated for assignment. Plassmeyer, 25, was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2018 draft but has been involved in multiple trades since then. In November of that year, he was one of five players involved in the trade that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa and Mallex Smith to Seattle. In 2021, he went to the Giants in exchange for Matt Wisler. In June of this year, he went to the Phillies as part of the Austin Wynns deal.
