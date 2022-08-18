ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)

The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets

Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Padres making 1 big change to bullpen usage

The Josh Hader trade has not worked out for the San Diego Padres so far, leading the team to change things up in their bullpen. The Padres acquired the southpaw reliever from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline for a significant package of MLB talent and prospects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
MLB

As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Select Michael Plassmeyer, Designate Tyler Cyr

The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Cyr was designated for assignment. Plassmeyer, 25, was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2018 draft but has been involved in multiple trades since then. In November of that year, he was one of five players involved in the trade that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa and Mallex Smith to Seattle. In 2021, he went to the Giants in exchange for Matt Wisler. In June of this year, he went to the Phillies as part of the Austin Wynns deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
