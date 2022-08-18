Read full article on original website
Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit?
The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.
My Freedom Coin (MFC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Are Cryptos That Could Transform Your Portfolio Into A Gold Mine
It is often said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This is especially true in the world of investing, where even a small mistake can cost you dearly. So, if you’re thinking about getting involved in the cryptocurrency craze, you would do well to heed the lessons of those who have gone before you.
Uniglo (GLO) Built On Ethereum (ETH) Likely To Outpace Gains Of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu began its life as a dog meme coin. Today SHIB is the largest token holding among ETH whales. Even still, the price is down more than 80% from its all-time highs. At one point it was down more than 90%. What this means is that as the bear market turns, SHIB will have a lot of headwinds going against it as it has to fight to cross several psychological price resistance levels. Because of this, SHIB gains are likely to be outpaced by new projects that have no resistance levels and that will be in price discovery mode.
Big Eyes, Solana, and Dogecoin Tackle the Climate Crisis
Cryptocurrency and environmentalism aren’t two words that we often see hand in hand. Cryptocurrency has gained a bad name for itself regarding its carbon footprint, and as a result, many people avoid the currencies due to their large emissions output. However, some coins have taken this on board, changing...
Bitcoin Price Dropping To $21,000 Is Actually Not A Bad Thing, This Analyst Says
Bitcoin price may have nosedived to $21,000 but this analyst says it’s not an entirely bad thing. Willy Woo, on-chain expert analyst says that Bitcoin’s recent decline to $21,000 is mostly due to the massive sell-off by traders. However, there’s no reason to hit the panic button because...
Ethereum Classic Continues To Feed Off “Merge” Hype As Hashrate Reaches ATH
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is arguably one of the tokens that have benefitted the most in the recent rally. Given its close proximity to Ethereum, the bullish sentiment drummed off by the “Merge” had triggered a significant rally in the price of the digital asset. This has also drawn more attention to the cryptocurrency in terms of investment and mining activity, causing its hashrate to rise to the highest point it has ever been.
Bitcoin Sinks Below Realized Price, Bear Not Over Yet Afterall?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin price has now once again dipped below the realized price, suggesting the bear market may not be over afterall. Bitcoin Earlier Broke Above Realized Price, But Has Now Fallen Back Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has...
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
Want Early Retirement? Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), And Stacks (STX) Likely To Get You There
In today’s era, early retirement is more popular and attainable than ever before. Everyone wants to have more time to enjoy life, do the things they love, travel more, spend time with family and friends, and pursue hobbies and other interests. And with the recent rise in the prices of Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), and Stacks (STX), even more, people will likely be able to retire early. How do these unique projects guarantee your early retirement?
Why You Should Add These 3 Altcoins to Your Portfolio: Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM), And Chronoly.io (CRNO)
Right now, the crypto markets are bleeding, with many investors watching a large percentage of their portfolio go up in flames. Despite all this turmoil, quite a few tokens have shown promise in the bearish cycle. Right now, only projects with real-life use cases and building potential are showing some promise for regaining their bullish trajectory.
Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit
Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
Runfy and Decentraland – Crypto Projects That Deliver Unique Blockchain-Based Services To Their Users
Physical activities have huge health benefits. Despite this, most adults lack the motivation to engage in fitness activities. Runfy Protocol’s developer team aims to solve this problem by motivating its users to exercise. Through Runfy, individuals can overcome their sedentary lifestyles by combining fitness and cryptocurrency. With the native...
Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) sees investors move to presale star Degrain (DGRN)
Within the last few days, leading Altcoins have seen a noticeable upswing. New crypto assets continue to have a respectable amount of strength despite the current dip and show a propensity to restore bullish momentum. The bearish plot is fiercely resisting the advance, but the assets seem ready to continue moving upward. In the upcoming days, altcoins like Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Degrain (DGRN) are anticipated to flourish.
These Three Coins Will Keep You Ahead of Everyone Else: Degrain (DGRN), Fantom (FTM), and Tron (TRX)
The bear market has been very brutal this year and has greatly reduced the risk appetite of many investors. However, experts are taking it all in stride and have advised that people use the time to consolidate their portfolios in preparation for the bull market. This is solid advice because...
Crypto Exchange FTX Revenue Reportedly Balloons 1,000% To Over $1 Billion In 2021
Crypto exchange FTX has disclosed that its revenue skyrocketed to more than 1000% last year courtesy of the bull market that saw Bitcoin soaring to a record peak of $69,000, and pushing the company’s revenue from just under $90 million in 2020 to balloon to over $1 billion the following year.
How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform
In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Chapter 9, Part 1, Buy The Future)
Back to The Bitcoin Standard, today we’ll explain this sentence: “Bitcoin is the cheapest way to buy the future, because Bitcoin is the only medium guaranteed to not be debased, no matter how much its value rises.” This is not a trivial matter, in fact, it’s one of the defining characteristics of the network. The world tends towards a bitcoin standard because bitcoin is the answer to a problem humanity’s been struggling with for ages. And the fact that it can’t and won’t be debased is a big part of the winning equation.
SBI Holdings Plan To End Crypto Mining In Russia Following The War
The year 2022 hasn’t been positive for the crypto market. Many crypto companies, investors, and miners lost a lot of funds leading to a loss of confidence in the market. At a point, miners’ rigs couldn’t sustain their collateral value, causing panic amongst them. But then there...
NFT Lender BendDAO’s Liquidity Takes A Test As ETH Reserves Fall
If you’re borrowing against your Bored Apes, you may want to keep your eyes peeled. Liquidity on major NFT lending platform BendDAO has been under a major stress test over the past 24 hours, as ETH levels appear to be under strain. At time of publishing, the BendDAO ETH reserves have been replenished, and sit north of 800 WETH, however the lender was noted by many of recording lows in the liquidity vault at just 5ETH – a dangerously low level for a lending platform of it’s nature.
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
There’s been plenty of chatter in all things NFTs this week. BendDAO’s liquidation mechanism is testing blue chip NFTs, a Solana wallet is looking to implement a burn mechanism, and there’s potentially a new blockchain on the block for OpenSea. As always, it’s all in a week’s...
