Larry Brown Sports

Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Roger Goodell
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team

Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

NFL had key reason for pursuing Deshaun Watson settlement?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had ample reason to settle his suspension with the NFL. Some have questioned what the incentive was for the NFL, particularly after the league openly pushed for a one-year suspension stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault/sexual misconduct. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports wrote Friday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders make surprising roster move

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran WR lobbying Aaron Rodgers for shot with Packers

One veteran wideout is running to the end zone for a Hail Mary. In a tweet last week, Kenny Stills responded to the grievances that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been airing out at training camp. Rodgers has been frustrated with the team’s young receivers and recently had some harsh words for them over their lack of consistency.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cheddar News

Tom Brady Co-Founded NFT Platform Autograph Unveils Signature Experiences for Fans

Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by NFL superstar Tom Brady that connects sports fans with their favorite players, has unveiled its new Signature Experiences premium product, and Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “We've built a first-of-its-kind token program for interactive experiences for fans. It's a combination of token gated digital events and streams physical events merchandise.”
Larry Brown Sports

Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy

Dan Campbell has certainly done some things differently since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, and Monday offered another example of that. The Lions practiced Monday without any input from the coaching staff at all. The practice was entirely player-run, and the only involvement from coaches was Campbell quietly observing. The rest of the coaching staff did not even attend.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season

In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
CLEMSON, SC
