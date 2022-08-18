Read full article on original website
Reporter reveals Ravens’ latest contract offer to Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens for a while now, and the Ravens’ reported recent offer may be a good sign that a deal between the two sides will eventually be reached. During FOX’s pregame show prior to Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens preseason...
Reported reason for Tom Brady’s training camp hiatus revealed
Tom Brady is set to return to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and the NFL world is still wondering why the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an unprecedented leave of absence. The most obvious reason may be the correct one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network...
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
Saints punter received questionable NFL drug test after big game
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers. Gillikin, entering his second year as the...
Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
NFL had key reason for pursuing Deshaun Watson settlement?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had ample reason to settle his suspension with the NFL. Some have questioned what the incentive was for the NFL, particularly after the league openly pushed for a one-year suspension stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault/sexual misconduct. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports wrote Friday...
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
Veteran WR lobbying Aaron Rodgers for shot with Packers
One veteran wideout is running to the end zone for a Hail Mary. In a tweet last week, Kenny Stills responded to the grievances that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been airing out at training camp. Rodgers has been frustrated with the team’s young receivers and recently had some harsh words for them over their lack of consistency.
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Tom Brady Co-Founded NFT Platform Autograph Unveils Signature Experiences for Fans
Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by NFL superstar Tom Brady that connects sports fans with their favorite players, has unveiled its new Signature Experiences premium product, and Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “We've built a first-of-its-kind token program for interactive experiences for fans. It's a combination of token gated digital events and streams physical events merchandise.”
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and is slated to miss two-to-four weeks, according to
Video shows cheap shot that led to Panthers-Patriots practice fight
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
Aqib Talib, brother accused of being ‘overly aggressive’ at youth games
Aqib Talib’s older brother Yaqub is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a man at a youth football game in Texas last week, and there have been several unflattering witness accounts of how Aqib and Yaqub handled themselves at that game and others before it. Yaqub...
Josh Allen wants new nickname for Bills’ ‘Punt God’
The Buffalo Bills have handed their punting job over to rookie Matt Araiza, also known as the “Punt God.” That viral nickname has become quite popular, but Josh Allen is not a huge fan of it. Allen said Monday that he does not really want Araiza’s “Punt God”...
Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy
Dan Campbell has certainly done some things differently since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, and Monday offered another example of that. The Lions practiced Monday without any input from the coaching staff at all. The practice was entirely player-run, and the only involvement from coaches was Campbell quietly observing. The rest of the coaching staff did not even attend.
3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season
In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
