Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons This Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker Is a Better Buy Than Tesla
Tesla's (TSLA -2.28%) rise to the top of the electric vehicle (EV) industry was nothing short of spectacular. But there is a new top dog in the industry. And it's making Warren Buffett and his conglomerate company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -3.02%) look like savants yet again when they invested in this company back in 2008.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Could Not Stop Buying in the Second Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing shows what Warren Buffett is buying and selling in the current difficult market environment. Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial were Berkshire favorites in the second quarter.
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Baozun and La-Z-Boy report quarterly results this week, and momentum hasn't been kind to either company. Bed Bath & Beyond took a big hit late last week, and there's not much to the troubled retailer without the meme stock luster. Stocks historically move higher, but Baozun, La-Z-Boy, and Bed Bath
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Amazon's e-commerce business is grappling with inflation, but its industry-leading cloud segment is picking up the slack. Lemonade just delivered one of its best quarters ever, and it has unveiled a brand new machine-learning model. The Trade Desk alleviated concerns about slowing advertising spending in the second quarter by delivering
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 67% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years
These two tech companies are struggling amid slowing revenue growth and net losses. Some of the headwinds they face won't last forever, and they are not enough to derail their long-term plans.
Why I Own Shopify Stock
"I own Shopify because it not only beats the competition, it transcends it!"
