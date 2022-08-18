Read full article on original website
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Main Squeeze Juice Co. announces opening date for new Missouri City location
Main Squeeze Juice Co. has selected an opening date for its new franchise location in Missouri City. (Courtesy Main Squeeze Juice Co.) Fast-casual juice and smoothie bar concept Main Squeeze Juice Co. has set an opening date for a new franchise location in Missouri City. Main Squeeze is targeting Sept....
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness relocating to Wheat Cross Drive
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating to Wheat Cross Drive and expanding to offer more self-care services to the community. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating from 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 200, Cypress, to 9114 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, on Sept. 8. The business is also expanding to offer more services through Ultimate Salons and Suites, which will offer a variety of self-care services. The services will include stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, lash and nail technicians, and other similar services. 346-299-1512. www.ultimatedriptherapy.com.
Saint Nicholas School purchases 5.5 acres to stay in Braeswood Place neighborhood
St. Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., land it had leased since 2018. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Saint Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
Temptation's Bite bread shop opening in Katy this September
Temptation's Bite will sell international, vegan and gluten-free breads. (Courtesy Pexels) Temptation's Bite will open at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy during the last week of September. The shop will sell a variety of breads, including international, vegan and gluten-free options. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community...
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
Learn about Mar Bella, August's featured neighborhood
Located near Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 146, Mar Bella in League City is close to various attractions, including dining and entertainment and the waters of Galveston Bay. Schools: Sandra Mossman Elementary School, Bayside Intermediate School, Clear Falls High School. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Clear Creek ISD 1.1797.
Missouri City City Council approves first readings of police, firefighter incentive pay ordinance
Missouri City City Council has approved the first reading of ordinances for incentive pay for entry-level police officers and firefighters. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Two ordinances looking to increase incentive pay for entry-level police officers and firefighters in Missouri City have received the green light on their first readings. During...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
League City finishes another major Calder Road project
The widening of the south portion of Calder Road finished in July. (Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the past 10 years, League City has done several projects along Calder Road, which stretches north to south from Hwy. 96, or League City Parkway, to FM 517, all west of I-45. The city this summer completed another project along this corridor, and it is the last major project scheduled for Calder—for now.
Coats Orthodontics relocates within Tomball
Coats Orthodontics relocated within Tomball. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coats Orthodontics relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Bldg. 5, Condo J, Tomball, from Main Street in April, according to treatment coordinator Cathy Aguirre. The dental office provides a variety of orthodontic treatment. 281-255-4746. www.coatsorthodontics.net. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Texas Association of Counties honors Montgomery County constable units
Montgomery County constables were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Two Montgomery County constables and their units were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. The TAC is a nonprofit lobbying...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation
Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
VGXI announces grand opening for new headquarters in Conroe
VGXI announced the grand opening date of its new headquarters Aug. 17. (Courtesy VGXI Inc.) VGXI announced in an Aug. 17 news release the grand opening date of its new headquarters and expanded manufacturing facility in Conroe. VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene...
Super Vape now open off FM 529
Super Vape sells products out of a welcoming environment. (Courtesy Super Vape) A new smoke shop, Super Vape, opened July 31 at 16506 FM 529, Houston. The shop offers vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products and other smoking accessories. 346-377-6628. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
Pearland Fire Department promotes Jacob Johnson to assistant chief
The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. (Courtesy city of Pearland) The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. The fire department appointed Jacob Johnson as the new assistant chief, the city of Pearland announced in an Aug. 11...
Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community
Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
Cellipont Bioservices announces relocation to The Woodlands
Cellipont Bioservices is relocating to The Woodlands from San Diego in the first half of 2023. (Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, announced plans to relocate from San Diego to The Woodlands in the first half of 2023. According to a news release...
