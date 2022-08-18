Read full article on original website
Wave 3
UK head football coach shares thoughts on upcoming season at Wildcat kickoff luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club hosted the Wildcats Kickoff Luncheon Monday at Churchill Downs where head coach Mark Stoops shared his thoughts about the team and the upcoming season. “There’s a good nucleus of some guys with some experience and then some youngsters that really...
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Valley Sports Little League championship memories still inspire Zach Osborne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 20 years since the Valley Sports Little League players sparkled as Louisville’s Boys of Summer. “Seems like it was yesterday,” said Zach Osborne, one of the team’s stars. “The camaraderie we had. As a a team, we put so much hard, hard work in.”
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
wdrb.com
Louisville's 70-and-up softball league allows seniors to fall back in love with the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's at Camp Taylor Park are filled with guys who are past their prime. "Everybody out here is anywhere from 70-years or older," said Commissioner of Louisville's senior softball league John McGary. "87 (years old) is the oldest to guy we have out here." Each week,...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Ole Miss transfer Sanogo hoping to make Louisville's defense go go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s an early morning in late July, and the Louisville football players are wandering into the team’s weight training facility for a special breakfast, cooked by the coaching staff. It’s a typical Saturday morning college student crowd, slowly warming up, but one is already alert and smiling and laughing, and soon his table is rolling.
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville falls to OL Reign in Women's Cup championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
WLKY.com
Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
Louisville Football's Complete 2022 Player Roster
Here is the complete roster, by position and separated by players on scholarship and walk-ons.
Wave 3
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 8/20 recap
Student athletes head back to the field after KHSAA dead period. At Male High School, the football team returned to practice on Monday. Providence High School preps for state basketball title game Saturday. Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT. Students, teachers, and parents are rightfully excited. Game On...
WLKY.com
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
wdrb.com
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
wdrb.com
City's newest hiking trail is a first for Shawnee Park and west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique. "In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc. The...
wdrb.com
Wilderness Louisville, Inc. naming new executive director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is getting a new executive director. Wilderness Louisville, Inc., helps raise funds in support of Louisville Parks and Recreation's Natural Areas Division and supports youth programming. As current executive director Bennett Knox moves out of the role, Prasanthi Persad is stepping in. "My...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
wymt.com
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the Kentucky college student who works as a blacksmith
SALVISA, Ky. — On a hot summer day, the burning coke in Jonathan Pinkston’s blacksmithing shop was approaching 2000 degrees, but he could handle the heat. “I’m grabbing a chisel, a ball fuller, a slot punch and a fuller here,” he said, preparing to transform a steel bar into a bottle opener in the shape of a horse’s head. “It’s something that I enjoy to do and actually, as a student, in the summer is when I have the most free time to do it.”
