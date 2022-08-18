ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
College Football News

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy

Dan Campbell has certainly done some things differently since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, and Monday offered another example of that. The Lions practiced Monday without any input from the coaching staff at all. The practice was entirely player-run, and the only involvement from coaches was Campbell quietly observing. The rest of the coaching staff did not even attend.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28 for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts...
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
