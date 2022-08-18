Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Job recovery for women still 100,000 shy of pre-pandemic level
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the male workforce is stepping back to a pre-pandemic rhythm. For women, however, job restoration has been slower, USA Today reported Aug. 21. The Labor Department's survey of employers showed that as of July, men had recovered their jobs to their February 2020 levels — even adding 132,000. However, the same survey shows women, who lost 1.8 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, are still 100,000 jobs away from pre-COVID levels.
beckershospitalreview.com
Riverside Healthcare CEO: 'Staff cannot provide attentive care when they are afraid for their personal safety'
Amid a rise in violence against healthcare workers, Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, is speaking out in support of a violence-free workplace and calling for civility from the public. Mr. Kambic expressed his thoughts in an opinion piece published Aug. 20 in the Daily Journal.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sharing Responsibility for Workplace Culture
An organization creates brilliance by nurturing an environment where passion thrives and success comes through unified purpose. Brilliant organizations design sustainable cultures by aligning their people around a shared mission and vision—and by helping their teams trust one another’s skills and expertise to make it all come to life.
beckershospitalreview.com
Employers slashing paid parental leave
Inflation and a possible recession are spurring some employers to cut back on paid parental leave, the Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 22. The pandemic gave rise to expanded parental leave as a tactic to attract employees during the hiring drought. Now, according to data from the Society for Human Resource Management, only 35 percent of employers offer paid maternity leave beyond legal requirements. In 2020, 53 percent offered the benefit.
beckershospitalreview.com
Women becoming CFOs in record numbers
The year 2021 saw a record number of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies with female CFOs at 15 percent, Fortune reported Aug. 22. That number points to positive trends for women. Fortune cited research from Cowen Partners Executive Search, which tracked 250 CFO appointments at major companies in 2022...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 states with highest, lowest CAUTI rates
Vermont hospitals have the highest catheter associated urinary tract infection rate in the country, while hospitals in Washington, D.C., have the lowest, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during an inpatient stay compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 reasons pharmacist pay fell 5% last year
Despite tackling more responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists saw their inflation-adjusted pay drop by about 5 percent last year, according to a recent The New York Times report. For months, pharmacies have struggled to retain and hire workers, and some customers are shifting from retail chains to local pharmacies...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon competes with CVS Health, others in bid for Signify Health
The competition for Signify Health is heating up with Amazon as the latest bidder. to be planning a bid for the home health and technology company in early August after reportedly losing out on acquiring One Medical, a digital and in-person primary care platform, to Amazon. Amazon reached an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in a cash transaction announced July 20.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI-powered intake platform Ubie raises $26.2M
Ubie, a tech startup that offers a medical intake platform powered by artificial intelligence, has raised $26.2 million in series C funding. The firm offers a questionnaire to guide patients to the right healthcare institution at the right time and give physicians and pharmaceutical companies up-to-date medical research. The Tokyo-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments
Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients. Attune provides self-directed tools based...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnerships can improve healthcare capabilities: 10 best practices
Large healthcare systems are improving their capabilities through mergers and acquisitions, but partnerships, joint ventures and alliances can open similar doors to expansion, according to an Aug. 11 article in McKinsey Quarterly. The article lays out five mistakes to avoid when forming a partnership, alongside five points to hit on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs, IT leaders are increasing their spending
From greater investments in technology to improve productivity to investments in new in cybersecurity technology, here, five health system CIOs and IT leaders share how they are using their IT budgets now and through the remainder of 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Stevenson, CIO...
beckershospitalreview.com
No Surprises Act final rule issued: 3 things to know
HHS and the Labor Department issued the final rules for the No Surprises Act on Aug. 19. 1. If a qualifying payment amount is based on a downcoded service code or modifier, a plan or issuer must provide with its initial payment:. A statement that the service code or modifier...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC reports evidence of monkeypox virus on household surfaces: 5 updates
Monkeypox virus DNA was found on high contact surfaces in the Utah home of two infected individuals, the CDC said in an Aug. 19 report. Personnel from the Utah health department swabbed objects in the home where two infected people had been isolating for 20 days. The patients were still showing symptoms when samples were collected from high-contact objects and surfaces, including cloth furniture, blankets, handles and switches.
beckershospitalreview.com
The top priorities of 4 revenue cycle leaders
Here are what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's about their top priorities right now:. Christopher Ault. Chief revenue officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.):. Staffing, creating a competitive landscape to recruit and retain talent. In today’s world, that means being able to offer a variety of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Suggestions roll in to rename monkeypox
"Humanpox," "lymphpox and "mpox" are among suggestions submitted to the World Health Organization after the agency on Aug. 12 said it was accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce stigma and align with current best practices for naming diseases. Calls to rename the monkeypox coincided with the...
beckershospitalreview.com
What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
