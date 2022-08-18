ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

beckershospitalreview.com

Job recovery for women still 100,000 shy of pre-pandemic level

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the male workforce is stepping back to a pre-pandemic rhythm. For women, however, job restoration has been slower, USA Today reported Aug. 21. The Labor Department's survey of employers showed that as of July, men had recovered their jobs to their February 2020 levels — even adding 132,000. However, the same survey shows women, who lost 1.8 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, are still 100,000 jobs away from pre-COVID levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Sharing Responsibility for Workplace Culture

An organization creates brilliance by nurturing an environment where passion thrives and success comes through unified purpose. Brilliant organizations design sustainable cultures by aligning their people around a shared mission and vision—and by helping their teams trust one another’s skills and expertise to make it all come to life.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

Employers slashing paid parental leave

Inflation and a possible recession are spurring some employers to cut back on paid parental leave, the Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 22. The pandemic gave rise to expanded parental leave as a tactic to attract employees during the hiring drought. Now, according to data from the Society for Human Resource Management, only 35 percent of employers offer paid maternity leave beyond legal requirements. In 2020, 53 percent offered the benefit.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Women becoming CFOs in record numbers

The year 2021 saw a record number of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies with female CFOs at 15 percent, Fortune reported Aug. 22. That number points to positive trends for women. Fortune cited research from Cowen Partners Executive Search, which tracked 250 CFO appointments at major companies in 2022...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states with highest, lowest CAUTI rates

Vermont hospitals have the highest catheter associated urinary tract infection rate in the country, while hospitals in Washington, D.C., have the lowest, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during an inpatient stay compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
VERMONT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 reasons pharmacist pay fell 5% last year

Despite tackling more responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists saw their inflation-adjusted pay drop by about 5 percent last year, according to a recent The New York Times report. For months, pharmacies have struggled to retain and hire workers, and some customers are shifting from retail chains to local pharmacies...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon competes with CVS Health, others in bid for Signify Health

The competition for Signify Health is heating up with Amazon as the latest bidder. to be planning a bid for the home health and technology company in early August after reportedly losing out on acquiring One Medical, a digital and in-person primary care platform, to Amazon. Amazon reached an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in a cash transaction announced July 20.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

AI-powered intake platform Ubie raises $26.2M

Ubie, a tech startup that offers a medical intake platform powered by artificial intelligence, has raised $26.2 million in series C funding. The firm offers a questionnaire to guide patients to the right healthcare institution at the right time and give physicians and pharmaceutical companies up-to-date medical research. The Tokyo-based...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments

Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients. Attune provides self-directed tools based...
CERRITOS, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Partnerships can improve healthcare capabilities: 10 best practices

Large healthcare systems are improving their capabilities through mergers and acquisitions, but partnerships, joint ventures and alliances can open similar doors to expansion, according to an Aug. 11 article in McKinsey Quarterly. The article lays out five mistakes to avoid when forming a partnership, alongside five points to hit on...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan health system plans to expand remote patient monitoring to 7,000 patients

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand its remote-monitoring program to 7,000 patients after a successful pilot launch, MLive reported Aug. 22. The health system texts, emails and calls patients with chronic conditions, asking them a series of disease-specific questions — and alerts nurses if responses indicate possible complications, according to the story.
GRAND BLANC, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Where CIOs, IT leaders are increasing their spending

From greater investments in technology to improve productivity to investments in new in cybersecurity technology, here, five health system CIOs and IT leaders share how they are using their IT budgets now and through the remainder of 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Stevenson, CIO...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

No Surprises Act final rule issued: 3 things to know

HHS and the Labor Department issued the final rules for the No Surprises Act on Aug. 19. 1. If a qualifying payment amount is based on a downcoded service code or modifier, a plan or issuer must provide with its initial payment:. A statement that the service code or modifier...
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC reports evidence of monkeypox virus on household surfaces: 5 updates

Monkeypox virus DNA was found on high contact surfaces in the Utah home of two infected individuals, the CDC said in an Aug. 19 report. Personnel from the Utah health department swabbed objects in the home where two infected people had been isolating for 20 days. The patients were still showing symptoms when samples were collected from high-contact objects and surfaces, including cloth furniture, blankets, handles and switches.
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The top priorities of 4 revenue cycle leaders

Here are what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's about their top priorities right now:. Christopher Ault. Chief revenue officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.):. Staffing, creating a competitive landscape to recruit and retain talent. In today’s world, that means being able to offer a variety of...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Suggestions roll in to rename monkeypox

"Humanpox," "lymphpox and "mpox" are among suggestions submitted to the World Health Organization after the agency on Aug. 12 said it was accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce stigma and align with current best practices for naming diseases. Calls to rename the monkeypox coincided with the...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs

Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:. Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its...
WINCHESTER, VA

