Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida primaries 2022: Some of the top races to watch in Tuesday’s election
Floridians have been voting for weeks through early voting, now leading up to the primaries’ election day this Tuesday. There’s the contest over who’ll win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race, as well as congressional races, a contentious Florida Senate race and local School Board races with many candidates running. Here are some of the top races to watch. Crist and Fried campaign in ...
After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial
A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
Trial Date Set For Jan. 6 Rioter From Tamarac; Mom Calls Him a ‘True Patriot’ in Fundraising Pitch
A trial date has been set for Mason Joel Courson, the Tamarac man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records show. Meanwhile, Courson’s mother in Weston is raising money for her “true patriot” son through a crowdfunding site. Millions of...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Trump donor Elizabeth Fago sells Florida home for $12.5M
Donald Trump donor Elizabeth Fago, who infamously hosted a 2020 Trump fundraiser where Ashley Biden’s stolen diary was reportedly passed around, has sold her waterfront Florida estate in Jupiter for $12.5 million. The six-bedroom mansion is at tony Admiral’s Cove, the glitzy marina, golf and country club just 20...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Keydets Hit The Grounds
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
$3.09-a-gallon gas: Here’s where you can get it
Gas prices declined for a 10th straight week in Florida and the nation, but analysts say the party might be coming to an end. Last week’s 11-cent drop pushed Florida’s average price to $3.53 on Monday. Average prices in South Florida, with the region’s higher overall cost of doing business, were $3.61 in Broward County, $3.73 in Palm Beach County, and $3.64 in Miami-Dade County. “Gas prices ...
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach
Donald Tarca Jr. says he was shot by someone with a BB gun while attending a political rally in support of former President Donald Trump in Boynton Beach.
Weeks into trial, Parkland shooter's lawyer to make opening statements
The prosecution spent three weeks telling jurors how Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at a South Florida high school four years ago. Now his attorneys will get their chance to present why they believe he did it, hoping to get him sentenced to life without parole instead of death.
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim.
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy. The School District of Palm Beach County is using a digital platform called Aktivate to collect the necessary forms for middle and high school students to participate in sports.
Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI
Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Palm Beach County.
