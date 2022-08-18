Read full article on original website
Future Blue Devil takes issue with listed measurements
In today's game, perhaps nothing is more detrimental to a guard's draft stock than the "undersized" label. So it makes sense that Duke basketball commit Jared McCain would want to shake that label as soon as possible by calling out recruiting sites, in general, for apparently misreporting or ...
ABC to air NCAA women’s basketball title game for 1st time
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time. The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women’s Final Four is in Dallas this year. “Scheduling the Division...
